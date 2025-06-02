EQS-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information



02.06.2025 / 17:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

02 June 2025

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 26 May 2025 until and including 30 May 2025, a number of 20,068 shares were bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€) Trading Venue (MIC code) 26 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra 26 May 2025 13,640 38.4979 525,111.34 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 26 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 26 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 27 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra 27 May 2025 752 38.5821 29,013.74 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 27 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 27 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 28 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra 28 May 2025 5,676 38.6654 219,465.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 28 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 28 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 29 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra 29 May 2025 0 - 0.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 29 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 29 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 30 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Xetra 30 May 2025 0 - 0.00 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 30 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 30 May 2025 0 - 0.00 Aquis Europe (AQEU) Total 20,068 38.5484 773,589.91

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://group.dhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the additional share buyback program in the time period from 18 March 2025 until and including 30 May 2025 amounts to 9,897,967 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 189 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.