08.05.2025 17:17:33
EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/
Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/
08.05.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolford AG
|Wolfordstrasse 1
|6900 Bregenz
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wolford.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2133542 08.05.2025 CET/CEST
