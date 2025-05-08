Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
08.05.2025 17:17:33

EQS-AFR: Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Wolford AG / Release of Financial Reports
Wolford AG: Release of a Financial report

08.05.2025 / 17:17 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wolford AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://company.wolford.com/de/investor-relations-2/reporting/

Language: English
Address: https://company.wolford.com/investor-relations/reporting/

08.05.2025 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Wolford AG
Wolfordstrasse 1
6900 Bregenz
Austria
Internet: www.wolford.com

 
