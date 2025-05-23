Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 14:27:45

EQS-AFR: PFISTERER Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pfisterer Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PFISTERER Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.05.2025 / 14:27 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PFISTERER Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pfisterer.com/de/investoren

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2025
Address: https://www.pfisterer.com/en/investors

23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Internet: www.pfisterer.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2144778  23.05.2025 CET/CEST

