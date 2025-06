EQS-Adhoc: tmc Content Group AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Capital Measures and Change of Name to VIDINEXT AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: tmc Content Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation

tmc Content Group AG: Annual General Meeting Approves Capital Measures and Change of Name to VIDINEXT AG



19-Jun-2025

At the Annual General Meeting held on 16 June 2025, the shareholders of tmc Content Group AG (ISIN CH0557519201, WKN A2QQQU) approved all resolutions previously announced in the ad hoc disclosure dated 13 May 2025. These included a capital reduction via nominal value reduction, a change in share capital currency from CHF to EUR, and the introduction of a new capital band and a conditional capital. As part of the approved resolutions, the company has officially changed its name to VIDINEXT AG.



In conjunction with the name change, the company is also announcing a strategic realignment of its corporate focus. While continuing to build on its established position in traditional media, VIDINEXT AG will increasingly prioritize innovation and technology-led growth in both B2C and B2B markets. This repositioning reflects the company's commitment to long-term value creation by expanding into scalable, tech-driven opportunities – including AI-powered solutions – that leverage its core capabilities.



Contact:

E-mail:

tmc Content Group AG

Poststrasse 24

P.O. Box 1546

CH-6300 Zug

Switzerland

Tel: +41 41 766 25 30

