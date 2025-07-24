EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria



Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria

Adjusted risk assessment by RBI’s Management Board leads to derecognition of the expected proceeds from RBI’s claim against Rasperia

RBI’s Management Board maintains a high degree of confidence in the strength of its legal claim in Austria against Rasperia

No impact on the RBI Group excluding Russia

Vienna, 24 July 2025. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today decided to derecognize the expected proceeds from the enforcement of RBI’s claims against the Austrian assets of Rasperia Trading Limited (“Rasperia”) in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.



In its consolidated financial statements of 2024, RBI reflected the amount awarded to Rasperia by a Russian court (EUR 2.044 billion) minus the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia’s assets in Austria resulting in a provision of EUR 840 million.



Today's decision takes into account the inclusion of RBI in Rasperia’s application for an anti-suit injunction, the chances of averting this and the resulting delay in the filing of RBI’s claim against Rasperia in Austria. Therefore, the Management Board concluded that the strict criteria under International Financial Reporting Standards for recognition of the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia are no longer met.



Despite the changed accounting treatment, the legal assessment remains unchanged, and RBI’s Management Board maintains a high degree of confidence in its legal claim against Rasperia and the enforceability thereof against Rasperia’s assets in Austria.



The derecognition of the expected proceeds will have no impact on the half-year results for 2025 and the capital ratio of the adjusted RBI Group excluding Russia.

