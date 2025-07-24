|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
24.07.2025 18:56:24
EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria
Vienna, 24 July 2025. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today decided to derecognize the expected proceeds from the enforcement of RBI’s claims against the Austrian assets of Rasperia Trading Limited (“Rasperia”) in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.
In its consolidated financial statements of 2024, RBI reflected the amount awarded to Rasperia by a Russian court (EUR 2.044 billion) minus the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia’s assets in Austria resulting in a provision of EUR 840 million.
Today's decision takes into account the inclusion of RBI in Rasperia’s application for an anti-suit injunction, the chances of averting this and the resulting delay in the filing of RBI’s claim against Rasperia in Austria. Therefore, the Management Board concluded that the strict criteria under International Financial Reporting Standards for recognition of the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia are no longer met.
Despite the changed accounting treatment, the legal assessment remains unchanged, and RBI’s Management Board maintains a high degree of confidence in its legal claim against Rasperia and the enforceability thereof against Rasperia’s assets in Austria.
The derecognition of the expected proceeds will have no impact on the half-year results for 2025 and the capital ratio of the adjusted RBI Group excluding Russia.
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
End of Inside Information
24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43-1-71707-2089
|Fax:
|+43-1-71707-2138
|E-mail:
|ir@rbinternational.com
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|ISIN:
|AT0000606306
|WKN:
|A0D9SU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2174486
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2174486 24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST