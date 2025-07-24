Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
24.07.2025 18:56:24

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria

Raiffeisen
24.42 CHF 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria

24-Jul-2025 / 18:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Russian AO Raiffeisenbank derecognizes EUR 1.2 billion of expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia in Austria
 
  • Adjusted risk assessment by RBI’s Management Board leads to derecognition of the expected proceeds from RBI’s claim against Rasperia
  • RBI’s Management Board maintains a high degree of confidence in the strength of its legal claim in Austria against Rasperia
  • No impact on the RBI Group excluding Russia

Vienna, 24 July 2025. The Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has today decided to derecognize the expected proceeds from the enforcement of RBI’s claims against the Austrian assets of Rasperia Trading Limited (“Rasperia”) in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

In its consolidated financial statements of 2024, RBI reflected the amount awarded to Rasperia by a Russian court (EUR 2.044 billion) minus the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia’s assets in Austria resulting in a provision of EUR 840 million.

Today's decision takes into account the inclusion of RBI in Rasperia’s application for an anti-suit injunction, the chances of averting this and the resulting delay in the filing of RBI’s claim against Rasperia in Austria. Therefore, the Management Board concluded that the strict criteria under International Financial Reporting Standards for recognition of the expected proceeds from enforcement of legal recourse against Rasperia are no longer met.

Despite the changed accounting treatment, the legal assessment remains unchanged, and RBI’s Management Board maintains a high degree of confidence in its legal claim against Rasperia and the enforceability thereof against Rasperia’s assets in Austria.

The derecognition of the expected proceeds will have no impact on the half-year results for 2025 and the capital ratio of the adjusted RBI Group excluding Russia.
For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor & Media Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com


End of Inside Information

24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ir@rbinternational.com
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2174486

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2174486  24-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

