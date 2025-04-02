EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results

LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024



02-Apr-2025 / 18:18 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024 Zug, April 2, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, closed the 2024 financial year with revenue of EUR 16.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR -4.2 million based on preliminary figures. Business development was characterized by extremely challenging conditions in the battery market. Nevertheless, LION achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG

Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board

02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

