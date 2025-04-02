|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
02.04.2025 18:18:46
EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results
LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024
Zug, April 2, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, closed the 2024 financial year with revenue of EUR 16.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR -4.2 million based on preliminary figures. Business development was characterized by extremely challenging conditions in the battery market. Nevertheless, LION achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
End of Inside Information
02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LION E-Mobility AG
|Chamerstrasse 172
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 (0) 41 749 40 75
|E-mail:
|info@lionemobility.com
|Internet:
|www.lionemobility.com
|ISIN:
|CH0560888270
|WKN:
|A2QH97
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2110828
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2110828 02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AG
|
18:18
|EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024 (EQS Group)
|
18:18
|EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Vorläufige Zahlen - negatives EBITDA und geringerer Umsatz in 2024 (EQS Group)
|
27.03.25
|EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, buy (EQS Group)
|
27.03.25
|EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
27.03.25
|EQS-News: LION Smart and hofer powertrain Enter into Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Market Introduction of Innovative Battery Systems (EQS Group)
|
27.03.25
|EQS-News: LION Smart und hofer powertrain schließen strategische Kooperation zur beschleunigten Markteinführung innovativer Batteriesysteme (EQS Group)
|
24.03.25
|EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, buy (EQS Group)
|
24.03.25
|EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, Kauf (EQS Group)