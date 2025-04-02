Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’588 -0.8%  SPI 16’790 -0.7%  Dow 42’155 0.4%  DAX 22’391 -0.7%  Euro 0.9588 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’304 -0.3%  Gold 3’133 0.7%  Bitcoin 76’773 1.9%  Dollar 0.8833 0.0%  Öl 75.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert am Mittag
Börse New York: S&P 500 am Mittwochmittag freundlich
Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen
Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones mittags freundlich
FINANZ’25: Mutig das Morgen gestalten
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.04.2025 18:18:46

EQS-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024

LION E-Mobility
1.61 EUR 0.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Results
LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024

02-Apr-2025 / 18:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LION E-Mobility AG: Preliminary figures - negative EBITDA and lower revenues in 2024

Zug, April 2, 2025 - LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading battery pack manufacturer specializing in e-mobility and energy storage solutions, closed the 2024 financial year with revenue of EUR 16.9 million and an EBITDA of EUR -4.2 million based on preliminary figures. Business development was characterized by extremely challenging conditions in the battery market. Nevertheless, LION achieved a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.


Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board



End of Inside Information

02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2110828

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2110828  02-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu LION E-Mobility AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten