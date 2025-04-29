EQS-News: LION E-Mobility and LeapEnergy enter into strategic partnership for battery and storage solutions

EQS-News: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Alliance

LION E-Mobility and LeapEnergy enter into strategic partnership for battery and storage solutions



29.04.2025 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LION E-Mobility and LeapEnergy enter into strategic partnership for battery and storage solutions



Zug, Switzerland, 29 April 2025 – LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), a leading manufacturer of battery packs for electric mobility and energy storage solutions, announces the strategic partnership between its subsidiary LION Smart GmbH and battery manufacturer LeapEnergy, a subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer Leapmotor Technology. The goal of this cooperation is the joint development and marketing of energy storage solutions in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France and the UK and Canada – both in the field of electric mobility and in the growing market segment of stationary battery storage (Battery Energy Storage Systems, BESS).

As part of the agreement, LION Smart will take over exclusive distribution, project execution, and service for LeapEnergy’s BESS products in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, Great Britain and Canada. Operations will be managed from the Hildburghausen site.

Synergies in manufacturing, integration, and operations

The partnership combines industrial manufacturing expertise with proven market presence: LeapEnergy has extensive experience in developing and mass-producing high-quality battery modules and has already delivered several hundred thousand units to its parent company Leapmotor Technology– a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer.

LION Smart complements this strength with deep system integration know-how, established market access in Europe and North America, and many years of experience in electrifying commercial vehicles and stationary applications. In addition, LION Smart will be responsible for the implementation of storage systems – including installation, commissioning, and long-term service. With a proven service network, the company ensures smooth project execution and reliable operations.

“This strategic partnership is a key building block for our continued growth. It expands our offering with high-quality storage solutions and opens up new market opportunities,” says Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG. “We are very much looking forward to working closely with LeapEnergy and see great shared potential.”

“We see great potential is the strategic partnership with LeapEnergy and are particularly pleased to be establishing another pillar for the diversification of our business with the BESS division. The aim here is to become a major player in the market together with LeapEnergy in the next years”, says Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of LION E-Mobility AG.

Mr. Song Yining, CEO of LeapEnergy, adds: “With LION Smart, we have found a partner who understands our products technically and can position them in the market. This partnership marks an important milestone in our international expansion.”

About LION E-Mobility AG

LION E-Mobility AG is a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs. The company offers customized plug-and-play solutions for electric vehicles as well as for stationary and industrial applications. With an annual production capacity currently at 2 GWh, LION is optimally positioned to meet the growing demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.



The company operates highly automated module assembly lines at its own production facility in Germany. LION’s battery packs meet the highest standards for safety, quality, and reliability.

Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.



www.lionemobility.com

About LION Smart

LION Smart GmbH is an innovative developer of battery systems focused on sustainable and high-performance energy storage solutions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies such as the immersion-cooled battery system and has comprehensive expertise in quality, industrialization, and production.



About LeapEnergy

LeapEnergy is an industry-leading of battery manufacturing enterprise with the independence of self-developed/-made. The company has Battery system solution ability, including the PACK construction design/BMS development/CFD&CAE simulation/validation and has the complete battery industrial chain to achieve battery PACK/cell recycling.



For more information, please contact:

LION Smart GmbH

Parkring 11-13

85748 Garching b. München

sales@lionsmart.com

www.lionsmart.com

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com

LeapEnergy

Room220-116, Comprehensive Office Building

No.222, Lvyin Road

Qianjin Street, Qiantang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Wang_jining@leapmotor.com