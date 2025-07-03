Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.07.2025 19:55:54

EQS-Adhoc: Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC

BVB
3.67 CHF 0.74%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract
Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC

03-Jul-2025 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The player Jamie Gittens ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Chelsea Football Club Limited ("Chelsea"). This is the today´s mutual agreement of all parties. The contractual details now have to be completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System.

With the realization of this transfer deal, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year in a range of approx. 37.0 – 42.0 m. EUR.

Dortmund, 03.07.2025

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH


Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207-209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
Fax: + 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: https://aktie.bvb.de/
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2165028

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2165028  03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

