03.07.2025 19:55:54
EQS-Adhoc: Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract
The player Jamie Gittens ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Chelsea Football Club Limited ("Chelsea"). This is the today´s mutual agreement of all parties. The contractual details now have to be completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2165028
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2165028 03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST
