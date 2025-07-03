EQS-Adhoc: Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC

EQS-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Contract

Jamie Gittens close to move to Chelsea FC



03-Jul-2025 / 19:55 CET/CEST

The player Jamie Gittens ("Player") is close to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ("BVB") to Chelsea Football Club Limited ("Chelsea"). This is the today´s mutual agreement of all parties. The contractual details now have to be completed. Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System.



With the realization of this transfer deal, the management expects a positive effect on the key earnings figures (EBITDA, EBIT) for the 2025/2026 financial year in a range of approx. 37.0 – 42.0 m. EUR.



Dortmund, 03.07.2025



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

End of Inside Information

