EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports

Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports



Düsseldorf, June 17, 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) reacts to media reports that KPS Capital Partners has decided against teaming up with Warburg Pincus on a potential public take-over offer for Gerresheimer AG.

KPS Capital Partners has informed Gerresheimer AG upon request that they are still in discussions with Warburg Pincus.

The discussions about a potential take-over are open-ended. It is not foreseeable whether and when a public takeover bid will be made.

