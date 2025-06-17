Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 -0.7%  SPI 16’607 -0.6%  Dow 42’239 -0.7%  DAX 23’435 -1.1%  Euro 0.9362 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’289 -1.0%  Gold 3’388 0.1%  Bitcoin 84’744 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8153 0.2%  Öl 76.0 4.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Warren Buffett: Wie Fehler seine Anlagestrategie geprägt haben
NVIDIA-CEO überrascht mit neuer Einschätzung: Quantencomputing im Aufwind
AMINA Bank - Traditionelle und Krypto-Investments an einem Ort
SEC unter Druck: Interner und externer Widerstand gegen neue Krypto-Linie
Aktien von Deutscher Telekom und T-Mobile unter Druck: SoftBank reduziert Aktienbestand bei T-Mobile US
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.06.2025 19:49:54

EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports

Gerresheimer
44.93 CHF -12.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity
Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports

17-Jun-2025 / 19:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports

Düsseldorf, June 17, 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) reacts to media reports that KPS Capital Partners has decided against teaming up with Warburg Pincus on a potential public take-over offer for Gerresheimer AG.

KPS Capital Partners has informed Gerresheimer AG upon request that they are still in discussions with Warburg Pincus.

The discussions about a potential take-over are open-ended. It is not foreseeable whether and when a public takeover bid will be made.

_______________________

Ende der Insiderinformation

 

Kontakt Gerresheimer AG

Investor Relations

Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations

T +49 211 6181 220
gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com

 

Presse

Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264

jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com

 



End of Inside Information

17-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: gerresheimer.ir@gerresheimer.com
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2156718

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2156718  17-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?