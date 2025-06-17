|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.06.2025 19:49:54
EQS-Adhoc: Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Private Equity
Gerresheimer AG reacts to media reports
Düsseldorf, June 17, 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) reacts to media reports that KPS Capital Partners has decided against teaming up with Warburg Pincus on a potential public take-over offer for Gerresheimer AG.
KPS Capital Partners has informed Gerresheimer AG upon request that they are still in discussions with Warburg Pincus.
The discussions about a potential take-over are open-ended. It is not foreseeable whether and when a public takeover bid will be made.
_______________________
Ende der Insiderinformation
Kontakt Gerresheimer AG
Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
T +49 211 6181 220
Presse
Jutta Lorberg
jutta.lorberg@gerresheimer.com
End of Inside Information
17-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
