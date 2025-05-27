|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
27.05.2025 03:00:12
Diginex Signs MOU to Acquire Matter DK ApS, expanding its Sustainability Data and AI Capabilities
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2025 - Diginex Limited ("Diginex" or the "Company")(Nasdaq: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) dated 23 May 2025 for an all-share acquisition of Matter DK ApS ("Matter"), an innovative ESG data company focused on delivering sustainability data and analytics solutions to the investment industry and helping financial institutions understand and communicate the sustainability of investments. Matter is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and their largest shareholder is NASDAQ, followed by the founding management team who will remain with the business following the closing of the acquisition pursuant to multi-year employment agreements.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.
About Matter
Matter is a pioneering ESG data company that delivers actionable insights to support organizations in achieving their sustainability objectives. Through advanced analytics and reporting, Matter enables businesses to make informed decisions that drive positive environmental and social outcomes.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
News Source: Diginex
27/05/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.