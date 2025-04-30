Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.04.2025 12:16:36

Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Danske Bank
24.99 CHF 21.04%
30 April 2025

Notification no. 30/2025

Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

In connection with the share buy-back program in Danske Bank A/S, APMH Invest A/S continuously sells shares pro rata.

For further details, please find the attached templates for notifications and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Contact: Stefan Kailay Wind, Head of Press Relations, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

