Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’198 0.1%  SPI 16’917 0.1%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 23’980 0.3%  Euro 0.9369 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’363 0.2%  Gold 3’470 0.6%  Bitcoin 86’704 0.0%  Dollar 0.7995 0.0%  Öl 68.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Buffett feiert 95. Geburtstag: Führungswechsel und neue Herausforderungen für Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittag
HSBC-Aktie gewinnt: Früherer Barclays-Finanzchef Kheraj könnte neuer HSBC-Chairman werden
SIX Group: Börsenumsätze im August stark gefallen - Plus im Vergleich zum Vorjahr
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.09.2025 12:42:26

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group
5.47 GBP 0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG)
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

01-Sep-2025 / 11:42 GMT/BST

 

Total Voting Rights

 

ISE: DHG   LSE: DAL

 

 

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that:

As of 1 September 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc’s share capital consists of 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares of nominal value 0.01 each.  Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.  Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 211,483,988. 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

 

 

ENDs

 

 

 

 

Contacts

 Dalata Hotel Group plc 

smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

 Sean McKeon,

Tel +353 1 206 9400

Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

 

 

 

 

 

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by €1.8bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 56 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, Dalata reported revenue of €306.5 million, basic earnings per share of 9.3 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.6 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: DAL,DHG
LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 400493
EQS News ID: 2191400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service