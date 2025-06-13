





PRESS RELEASE

Stock market information

Cegedim : Implementation of the plan to transfer the listing of the Group's shares on Euronext Growth

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 13 2025 - The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of Cegedim S.A. held today, approved, in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 421-14 of the French Commercial Code, the proposed transfer of listing of its shares from the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment B) to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility, and granted full power to the Board of Directors to implement this transfer of listing.

The Board of Directors, which also met today following the General Meeting, decided to implement this transfer.

In the next few days, the Company will file an application with Euronext Paris for the delisting of its shares from Euronext Paris and their concomitant listing on Euronext Growth.

Reasons for the transfer

Such a transfer will enable CEGEDIM S.A to improve the share's visibility and attractiveness, placing it among the top 30 market capitalizations on Euronext Growth. As part of this change, the Company will move to a less-regulated market, which entails some regulatory relief, but will continue to maintain the best practices described hereafter.

Main consequences of the transfer

In accordance with current regulations, CEGEDIM S.A. informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such a transfer (non-exhaustive list):

Periodic information





The Company will publish, within four months of the end of the financial year, an annual report including its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report and the reports of the statutory auditors.

The Company will also publish, within four months of the end of the first half of the year, a half-yearly report including its consolidated half-yearly financial statements and a business report relating to these statements. The half-yearly financial statements no longer have to be audited by the statutory auditors.

The Company will continue to publish the four quarterly revenue figures, to apply IFRS standards for the consolidated financial statements and to comply with CSRD requirements for sustainability information, the change in market having no impact on this subject.

Lastly, the following information in the management report (including the corporate governance report) will no longer be required:

- information relating to the remuneration of corporate officers,

- information having an impact in the event of a public offer;

- and the content of the corporate governance report will be streamlined.

Permanent information





The Company will continue to inform the public of any information likely to have a significant impact on the share price (insider information). Regulated information (and in particular insider information) must always be disseminated effectively and in full. The Company will continue to use a professional disseminator.

The Company will continue to draw up lists of insiders, and senior executives and managers will continue to make declarations of securities transactions to the AMF.

Composition of the Board - Corporate governance





The Company will continue to apply the rules on parity on the Board set out in Article L.225-18-1 of the French Commercial Code. These parity rules are also in line with the Company's CSR commitments.

The Company will continue to be subject to the legal provisions of articles L.823-19 et seq. of the French Commercial Code concerning audit committees. More generally, the existing committees will be maintained, as the Company does not wish to change its good governance practices.

Executive remuneration





The Shareholders’ Meeting will no longer be required to approve the remuneration policy for corporate officers or to approve the remuneration paid or awarded to corporate officers in respect of the previous financial year.

Shareholders’ Meetings





The press release specifying the terms of availability of the documents submitted to the meeting will no longer be required.

The preparatory documents for the meeting and other documents (including the total number of voting rights and shares existing at the date of publication of the prior notice) will no longer be required to be posted online twenty-one days before the date of the Shareholders’ Meeting, but on the date of the notice of meeting.

The results of votes and the minutes of the Shareholders’ Meeting will continue to be posted on the Company's website.

Disclosure thresholds - Public offer





The protection of minority shareholders, in the event of a change of control, will be ensured on Euronext Growth Paris by the mechanism of a mandatory public offer in the event of crossing, directly or indirectly,

alone or in concert, the threshold of 50% of the capital or voting rights.

Furthermore, companies listed on Euronext Growth Paris only need to communicate to the market, in terms of changes in shareholding, the crossing of thresholds (upwards or downwards) of 50% and 90% of the capital or voting rights.

However, in accordance with legal provisions, the company will remain subject, for a period of 3 years from its delisting from the Euronext Paris market, to the public offer regime and the maintenance of information obligations relating to threshold crossings and declarations of intentions as applicable to companies listed on Euronext Paris.

Liquidity of the share





As Euronext Growth is a less-regulated market, the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris could result in a change in the liquidity of CEGEDIM S.A. shares, which could differ from the liquidity observed on the regulated Euronext Paris market. The Company confirms that the liquidity contact currently in place will be maintained after the market transfer.

The transfer could also lead some investors, favoring shares of issuers listed on a regulated market, to sell their CEGEDIM S.A. shares. After studying the composition of its shareholder base, the Company has identified only a very limited number of funds whose prospectuses exclude the possibility of investing on Euronext Growth.

Provisional timetable for the transaction (subject to approval by Euronext)

In the coming days, an application will be filed with Euronext Paris for the delisting of Cegedim Group shares from the Euronext regulated market and their concomitant admission to Euronext Growth. Subject to approval by Euronext Paris, the Group expects to be admitted to Euronext Growth Paris in early September 2025.

The Cegedim Group will be supported in its plan to transfer to Euronext Growth by TP ICAP Midcap as listing sponsor.

