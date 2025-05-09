Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’087 0.2%  SPI 16’514 0.1%  Dow 41’338 -0.1%  DAX 23’489 0.6%  Euro 0.9350 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’308 0.4%  Gold 3’343 1.1%  Bitcoin 85’301 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8296 -0.2%  Öl 63.7 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Freitagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Pepperstone-Startege warnt: Anleger blenden Risiken aus - getrieben von "Hopium"
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Einstiegschance oder überbewertet?
Goldman Sachs warnt: Hoffnung auf Handelsfrieden womöglich verfrüht
Krypto-Höhenflug treibt Strategy-Aktie auf neues Jahreshoch
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

09.05.2025 17:45:00

BIC: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of April 30, 2025

BIC
52.40 CHF 0.80%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and
number of shares forming the capital
as of April 30, 2025

Clichy, France – May 09, 2025

Article L 233-8-II of the French "Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of April 30, 2025, the total number of issued shares of Société BIC is 41,621,162 shares, representing:

-        59,669,051 voting rights,

-        59,273,677 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights.

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com

 

Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com

 

 

  		Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com

 

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

 

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025
First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu BIC S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten