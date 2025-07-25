

EQS-Media / 25.07.2025 / 10:22 CET/CEST



Press Release

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS launches Digital Taskforce for Enterprise Content Understanding (ECU), a new enterprise solution based on Agentic AI technology

With ECU, businesses are entering a new and more efficient era in automating content management using AI agents and natural language

Vienna, 24 July 2025: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS announces the Digital Taskforce for Enterprise Content Understanding (ECU), an innovative platform that makes a decisive contribution to the organization and processing of the huge amount of information handled daily in enterprises.

In an environment where organizations are required to manage large amounts of unstructured content - from emails and documents to images, videos and audio files - traditional storage and management solutions are not enough: they do not incorporate the necessary "intelligence" to analyse content and identify the critical information that adds value to the business.

AUSTRIACARD's Digital Taskforce ECU solution bridges this gap.

This solution complements existing document management systems by leveraging artificial intelligence to automate content processing. With three specialized AI agents - for text, voice and visual content - the platform enables businesses to understand, classify and leverage information through natural interaction, requiring no programming or new code development.

Most importantly, Digital Taskforce ECU AI agents have access to historical data and policies, ensuring that content is processed consistently with the organisation's internal processes and rules.

With the implementation of Digital Taskforce for Enterprise Content Understanding, document processing time is significantly reduced, complex workflows are automated and overall productivity and efficiency of organizations is increased. At the same time, AUSTRIACARD's solution seamlessly integrates with the existing technological infrastructure of the enterprise (such as email servers, databases and archiving systems), requiring no major system modifications.

For example, with the Digital Taskforce ECU solution, businesses can use AI Text and Voice Agents to manage the large volume of incoming emails and customer calls and, also:

connect to the corporate email and the chat log

register each request in the CRM system

evaluate each conversation even on an emotional level (sentiment analysis)

enter each request into a database created by the Digital Taskforce ECU

can answer open-ended questions for each request, and even combine cases progressing through different channels such as voice and email.

Spyros Sakellariou, Group AI and Data Analytics Director of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS, commented:

"Digital Taskforce for ECU automates business processes that involve unstructured data, including text documents, images, voice, and video content. Traditionally, this type of data required human intervention and manual evaluation to transform it into structured formats compatible with organizational information systems. Today, almost any organization—whether in the private or public sector—can harness Digital Taskforce ECU to eliminate routine administrative tasks, thereby enabling their workforce to concentrate on strategic, creative initiatives that drive innovation and organizational excellence."

###

ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG leverages over 130 years of experience in information management, printing, and communications to deliver secure and transparent experiences for its customers. They offer a comprehensive suite of products and services, including payment solutions, identification solutions, smart cards, card personalization, digitization solutions, and secure data management. ACAG employs a global workforce of 2,400 people and is publicly traded on both the Athens and Vienna Stock Exchanges under the symbol ACAG.

Contact Person: Theoni Dimopoulou, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing Manager

Tel.: T: +43 (1) 61065 - 355

E-Mail: t.dimopoulou@austriacard.com

Website: www.austriacard.com

Symbol: ACAG

ISIN: AT0000A325L0

Stock Exchanges: Vienna Prime Market, Athens Main Market