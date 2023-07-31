|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.07.2023 14:45:10
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Intesa Sanpaolo
2.34 CHF -6.20%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie aufgrund höherer Zinseinnahmen. Das Ausschüttungspotenzial sei noch längst nicht vollkommen eingepreist./ag/ck;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 12:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 12:52 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
|
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|
Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
Kursziel:
3.50 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|
Kurs*:
2.63 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
33.11%
|
Rating update:
Overweight
|
Kurs aktuell:
2.64 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.82%
|
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
