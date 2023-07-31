Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2023 14:45:10

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Intesa Sanpaolo
2.34 CHF -6.20%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie aufgrund höherer Zinseinnahmen. Das Ausschüttungspotenzial sei noch längst nicht vollkommen eingepreist./ag/ck;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 12:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 12:52 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Overweight
Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
3.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight 		Kurs*:
2.63 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33.11%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
2.64 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.82%
Analyst Name::
Delphine Lee 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

