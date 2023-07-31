NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo von 3,20 auf 3,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Analystin Delphine Lee hob ihre Ergebnisschätzungen in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie aufgrund höherer Zinseinnahmen. Das Ausschüttungspotenzial sei noch längst nicht vollkommen eingepreist./ag/ck;