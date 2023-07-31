|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
31.07.2023 12:50:29
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
International Consolidated Airlines
1.75 CHF -1.80%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die starke Erholung der Airline-Holding habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
1.65 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
1.95 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
