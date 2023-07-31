Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.07.2023 12:50:29

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

International Consolidated Airlines
1.75 CHF -1.80%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 165 Pence belassen. Die starke Erholung der Airline-Holding habe sich im zweiten Quartal fortgesetzt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ajx;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.07.2023 / 07:15 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
1.65 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
1.95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
12:50 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
12:49 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
11:44 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
28.07.23 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

