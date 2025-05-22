Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Krypto-Portfolio aufbauen: 5 nützliche Tricks um in Bitcoin & Co. zu investieren
Hedgefonds-Manager Benton bullish für NVIDIA-Aktie - skeptisch bei Apple und Google
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: BYD baut Vorsprung aus - Neue Strategie und Lade-Offensive setzen Tesla unter Druck
Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Bitcoin setzt Rekordrally fort und klettert auf über 111'000 Dollar
23.05.2025 01:43:09

Japan Nationwide Inflation Climbs 3.6% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 3.6 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent - again, in line with expectations and accelerating slightly from 0.3 percent in the previous month.

Core consumer prices were up 3.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.4 percent and up from 3.2 percent a month earlier.

On a monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.2 percent, easing from 0.3 percent in April.

Ken Fishers Portfolioveränderungen im Q1 2025 im Überblick
Im ersten Quartal 2025 hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Ma ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
In diese Aktien hat George Soros im 1. Quartal 2025 investiert
Depot-Einblick
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat mit seinem Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital im ersten Quartal 20 ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
