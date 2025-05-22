Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen GBP - JPY
23.05.2025 01:43:09
Japan Nationwide Inflation Climbs 3.6% On Year In April
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 3.6 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the March reading.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent - again, in line with expectations and accelerating slightly from 0.3 percent in the previous month.
Core consumer prices were up 3.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for an increase of 3.4 percent and up from 3.2 percent a month earlier.
On a monthly basis, core CPI was up 0.2 percent, easing from 0.3 percent in April.
