SMI 12’301 -0.1%  SPI 17’064 0.1%  Dow 47’522 -0.2%  DAX 24’119 0.0%  Euro 0.9274 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’699 -0.1%  Gold 4’039 2.4%  Bitcoin 86’396 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8017 0.0%  Öl 65.0 0.2% 
Bayer-Aktie sinkt: Prüfung von weiteren rechtlichen Schritten nach Niederlage im Fall Erickson
Experte betont: Gold behält seinen unvergleichlichen Wert auf lange Sicht
Weniger Risiko und geringere Renditechancen: Wie funktionieren "Outcome-based-ETFs"?
Statt NVIDIA-Aktie: Dieser Baukonzern profitiert vom KI-Boom und erreicht neue Rekorde
Ausblick: BYD-Aktie zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
31.10.2025 05:14:42

China Manufacturing Activity Shrinks In October

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing sector contraction deepened in October, official survey results from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday. The factory PMI fell more-than-expected to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September. A reading below 50.0 indicates contraction. The score was seen at 49.6.

Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in the previous month. The reading came in line with expectations.

As a result, the composite indicator that tracks both the manufacturing and services sectors, slid to 50.0 in October from 50.6 in the prior month.

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verbilligt sich am Donnerstagmittag
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagabend mit roter Tendenz
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Donnerstagnachmittag auf grünem Terrain
ETH-Transfer wirft Fragen auf: Plant die Ethereum Foundation einen Verkauf?
VW-Aktie tiefer: Umsatz über Erwartungen -- operativer Verlust überrascht
Lufthansa-Aktie legt zu: Trotz mehr Passagieren sinkt der Gewinn leicht
Sandoz-Aktie in Grün: Biosimilars treiben Wachstum

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
GBP/CNY 9.3509 -0.0164
-0.17

05:34 Pressestimme: 'Handelsblatt' zu Internationaler Strafgerichtshof/Microsoft
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zu Wiederwahl Donald Trumps
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Rundschau' zu Wahlen/Niederlande
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Atomwaffentests
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' Halloween/Reformationstag/Allerheiligen
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:20 Auf Holsten Areal sollen 2.000 Wohnungen entstehen
22:50 ROUNDUP: Amazon übertrifft Erwartungen deutlich - Aktie legt kräftig zu
22:35 ROUNDUP: Apple wächst wie erwartet - Gewinn übertrifft Erwartungen
21:58 Trotz Umsatzrückgang in China: Apple wächst wie erwartet - Aktie legt zu