Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’911 0.1%  SPI 16’604 0.0%  Dow 44’255 0.5%  DAX 24’009 -0.2%  Euro 0.9320 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’298 -1.1%  Gold 3’347 0.7%  Bitcoin 95’737 1.5%  Dollar 0.8007 -0.1%  Öl 68.8 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Accelleron Industries116936091
Top News
Ausblick: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: ABB stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Hier bleibt Krypto steuerfrei: Die attraktivsten Länder für Bitcoin & Co.
Rekordhalbjahr für Europas ETF-Sektor: SIX profitiert vom starken Zuwachs
Goldman Sachs und Bank of America profitieren in Q2 von Trumps Zollchaos - Aktien dennoch tiefer
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
17.07.2025 00:02:37

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release June figures for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The Australian economy is expected to have added 21,000 jobs following the loss of 2,500 jobs in May. The unemployment rate (4.1 percent) and participation rate (67.0 percent) are seen unchanged.

Japan will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to slip 1.6 percent on year after falling 7.7 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent after losing 1.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 353.9 billion yen following the 637.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

Singapore will see June data for non-oil domestic exports; in May, NODX fell 12.0 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD7.24 billion.

Hong Kong will release unemployment figures for June; in May, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum und IonQ im Aufwind: Texas-Gesetz könnte Quanten-Aktien weiter beflügeln
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie: Aktienmarktrally nach NATO-Deal und frischem Kapital
NEL-Aktie: NEL ASA rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefer: Rheinmetall prüft wohl Abspaltung des Automobilgeschäfts
ASML-Aktie klar im Minus: Ergebniswarnung für 2025
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie: Nach dem Kursrutsch steigen Anleger ein
Rüstungsaktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Fokus nach Produktvorstellung
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Absturz der Clara Technologies-Aktie: Fantasie um Quantencomputing löst sich in Luft auf
Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie News: Basilea Pharmaceutica tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag nordwärts

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}