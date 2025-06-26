Visa sponsors HoYo FEST 2025 across Southeast Asia



EQS Newswire / 26/06/2025 / 05:30 CET/CEST

Visa enhances the gaming festival experience with exclusive benefits for cardholders and establishes presence in the gaming space to provide a seamless, secure payments experience for gamers HCMC, VIETNAM -





This year's festival will take place from 24 to 27 July 2025 at premier venues including SkyExpo in Vietnam, Surabaya Convention Center in Indonesia, SMX Convention Center Manila in the Philippines, Pavilion Exhibition Centre Bukit Jalil in Malaysia, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore (25 to 27 July), and The Mall Bangkapi, MCC Hall in Thailand. These events aim to bring together fans for an immersive experience featuring live in-game excitement, community engagement, and gathering of a passionate fandom.



Visa will enhance the festival experience for cardholders, who will enjoy an expedited payment lane and exclusive freebie at the merchandise store, and reserved seating at the stage area.



Vietnam's gaming industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, supported by a tech-savvy population and enhanced digital connectivity. According to Visa's data[1], Vietnamese consumers are actively using credit and debit cards to engage with international gaming platforms, purchasing virtual currencies and game expansions. This behavior underscores Vietnam's integration into the global gaming ecosystem and highlights its potential as a significant contributor to the industry's ongoing expansion.



"We are proud to partner with HoYo FEST for the first time, supporting an event that aligns with Visa's commitment to innovation and enhancing the consumer experience. Visa's comprehensive payment solutions are designed to meet the needs of today's gamers, ensuring fast, reliable, seamless, and secure transactions. Our partnership with HoYo FEST demonstrates our commitment to supporting the dynamic gaming ecosystem, where players are increasingly looking for efficient payment options to enhance their gaming experience," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam & Laos.



For more information on Visa's participation in HoYo FEST 2025, please visit



[1] VisaNet data tracking consumer spend behaviour for gamers across Asia Pacific throughout 2024.





Hashtag: #Visa #HoYoFEST2025 #HoYoverse

HCMC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2025 - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, announced its inaugural sponsorship of HoYo FEST 2025, marking a significant milestone in Southeast Asia. HoYo FEST, organised by HoYoverse, celebrates popular gaming titles such as Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3, Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero, captivating a global audience since its inception in 2021.This year's festival will take place from 24 to 27 July 2025 at premier venues including SkyExpo in Vietnam, Surabaya Convention Center in Indonesia, SMX Convention Center Manila in the Philippines, Pavilion Exhibition Centre Bukit Jalil in Malaysia, Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in Singapore (25 to 27 July), and The Mall Bangkapi, MCC Hall in Thailand. These events aim to bring together fans for an immersive experience featuring live in-game excitement, community engagement, and gathering of a passionate fandom.Visa will enhance the festival experience for cardholders, who will enjoy an expedited payment lane and exclusive freebie at the merchandise store, and reserved seating at the stage area.Vietnam's gaming industry is on an impressive growth trajectory, supported by a tech-savvy population and enhanced digital connectivity. According to Visa's data, Vietnamese consumers are actively using credit and debit cards to engage with international gaming platforms, purchasing virtual currencies and game expansions. This behavior underscores Vietnam's integration into the global gaming ecosystem and highlights its potential as a significant contributor to the industry's ongoing expansion."We are proud to partner with HoYo FEST for the first time, supporting an event that aligns with Visa's commitment to innovation and enhancing the consumer experience. Visa's comprehensive payment solutions are designed to meet the needs of today's gamers, ensuring fast, reliable, seamless, and secure transactions. Our partnership with HoYo FEST demonstrates our commitment to supporting the dynamic gaming ecosystem, where players are increasingly looking for efficient payment options to enhance their gaming experience," saidFor more information on Visa's participation in HoYo FEST 2025, please visit https://hoyo.link/RAjm2YGm8 Hashtag: #Visa #HoYoFEST2025 #HoYoverse The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Visa Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About HoYoverse HoYoverse is committed to providing immersive virtual world experiences to players around the world. We have brought fans popular games including Genshin Impact, Honkai Impact 3rd, Honkai: Star Rail, Tears of Themis, and Zenless Zone Zero, as well as a wide range of entertainment content. Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are devoted to engaging fans and fostering an enthusiastic and inclusive global community that provides access and encouragement for people to share their passion for ACG (Animation, Comics, and Games) through their own creativity and skills. Pushing the boundaries of imagination, we consistently explore cutting-edge game development technologies, and have accumulated leading technical capabilities in cel shading, cloud gaming, and other fields. In the future, we will continue to expand our content production, technology research, and publishing duties through operations in offices in Singapore, Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul, and other areas.



News Source: Visa

News Source: Visa 26/06/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

