Upwork Aktie 43633481 / US91688F1049
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.11.2025 03:38:12
Upwork Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Upwork Inc. (UPWK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $29.34 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $27.76 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Upwork Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $49.83 million or $0.36 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $201.73 million from $193.78 million last year.
Upwork Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $29.34 Mln. vs. $27.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $201.73 Mln vs. $193.78 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.33 Next quarter revenue guidance: $193 Mln - $198 Mln. Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.37 Full year revenue guidance: $782 Mln - $787 Mln.
Nachrichten zu Upwork Inc
|
02.11.25
|Ausblick: Upwork legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.08.25
|Ausblick: Upwork stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Upwork informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.25
|Ausblick: Upwork stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)