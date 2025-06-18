Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 -0.7%  SPI 16’607 -0.6%  Dow 42’216 -0.7%  DAX 23’435 -1.1%  Euro 0.9395 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’289 -1.0%  Gold 3’385 -0.1%  Bitcoin 86’101 0.7%  Dollar 0.8168 0.0%  Öl 76.3 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Aktien von Continental und Mutares: Continental verkauft Bremsenwerk in Italien an Mutares
Leclanché-Aktie: Start für Serienfertigung von Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack System
Implenia-Aktie: Auftrag für geologisches Tiefenlager in Schweden gewonnen
UBS-Aktie: Anscheinend Daten von 130'000 Mitarbeitenden nach Hackerangriff veröffentlicht
Munich Re-Aktie behält Fitch-Rating 'AA' - stabiler Ausblick bestätigt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.06.2025 08:00:06

Transaction in Own Shares

Draper Esprit
3.48 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transaction in Own Shares

18-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

 

Transaction in own shares

 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025.

 

Ordinary shares purchased:

 

60,000

Highest price paid per ordinary share:

 

305.40p

Lowest price paid per ordinary share:

 

296.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share:

 

299.2149p

 

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,677,298 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,369,152.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

 

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

 

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

 

Date of purchases: 17/06/2025

 

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

 

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.2149

 

Individual transactions

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

240

302.80

 08:16:52

00075810039TRLO0

XLON

807

302.80

 08:16:52

00075810040TRLO0

XLON

1042

300.40

 08:20:25

00075810158TRLO0

XLON

25

302.00

 08:52:58

00075811708TRLO0

XLON

464

302.00

 08:54:00

00075811742TRLO0

XLON

449

302.00

 08:54:00

00075811744TRLO0

XLON

861

302.00

 08:54:00

00075811745TRLO0

XLON

868

304.00

 09:25:48

00075812895TRLO0

XLON

1018

303.60

 09:25:52

00075812897TRLO0

XLON

459

303.20

 09:28:56

00075813025TRLO0

XLON

594

303.20

 09:28:56

00075813026TRLO0

XLON

882

305.40

 10:04:36

00075814535TRLO0

XLON

1420

305.00

 10:07:27

00075814614TRLO0

XLON

905

304.00

 10:10:33

00075814712TRLO0

XLON

761

304.00

 10:11:14

00075814836TRLO0

XLON

89

304.00

 10:11:14

00075814837TRLO0

XLON

977

303.60

 10:13:01

00075814921TRLO0

XLON

898

303.40

 10:33:24

00075815610TRLO0

XLON

827

302.00

 10:40:51

00075815960TRLO0

XLON

100

302.00

 10:40:51

00075815961TRLO0

XLON

112

301.40

 10:44:26

00075816110TRLO0

XLON

400

301.40

 10:52:15

00075816434TRLO0

XLON

415

301.40

 10:52:15

00075816435TRLO0

XLON

830

301.00

 10:55:17

00075816582TRLO0

XLON

20

301.00

 10:55:24

00075816584TRLO0

XLON

105

299.60

 11:28:06

00075818011TRLO0

XLON

931

299.60

 11:28:06

00075818012TRLO0

XLON

870

300.80

 12:07:24

00075819386TRLO0

XLON

941

300.60

 12:07:24

00075819387TRLO0

XLON

994

300.80

 12:24:25

00075819796TRLO0

XLON

917

300.80

 12:40:15

00075820293TRLO0

XLON

971

300.40

 12:42:00

00075820357TRLO0

XLON

860

300.20

 13:31:17

00075822394TRLO0

XLON

984

300.60

 13:33:17

00075822480TRLO0

XLON

920

300.20

 13:33:18

00075822481TRLO0

XLON

1050

299.00

 13:36:40

00075822617TRLO0

XLON

994

298.20

 13:45:58

00075822930TRLO0

XLON

977

297.60

 14:08:35

00075823617TRLO0

XLON

173

297.60

 14:08:35

00075823618TRLO0

XLON

426

297.60

 14:08:35

00075823619TRLO0

XLON

144

297.60

 14:08:35

00075823620TRLO0

XLON

173

297.80

 14:08:35

00075823621TRLO0

XLON

172

297.80

 14:08:35

00075823622TRLO0

XLON

651

297.80

 14:08:35

00075823623TRLO0

XLON

1037

297.80

 14:26:02

00075824196TRLO0

XLON

94

298.60

 14:33:45

00075824706TRLO0

XLON

153

298.60

 14:33:45

00075824707TRLO0

XLON

1059

298.00

 14:35:08

00075824821TRLO0

XLON

49

298.00

 14:35:14

00075824825TRLO0

XLON

70

297.80

 14:38:56

00075825110TRLO0

XLON

1015

298.00

 14:41:41

00075825280TRLO0

XLON

10

297.80

 14:42:05

00075825319TRLO0

XLON

974

297.80

 14:42:05

00075825320TRLO0

XLON

892

297.60

 14:42:05

00075825321TRLO0

XLON

966

297.20

 14:51:03

00075825790TRLO0

XLON

206

297.00

 14:56:31

00075826416TRLO0

XLON

186

297.00

 14:56:31

00075826417TRLO0

XLON

500

298.00

 15:00:37

00075826744TRLO0

XLON

860

297.60

 15:01:16

00075826787TRLO0

XLON

1055

297.20

 15:02:01

00075826849TRLO0

XLON

296

296.60

 15:10:26

00075827830TRLO0

XLON

873

297.40

 15:15:53

00075828348TRLO0

XLON

876

297.40

 15:26:53

00075829008TRLO0

XLON

100

297.00

 15:26:54

00075829009TRLO0

XLON

776

297.00

 15:26:54

00075829010TRLO0

XLON

405

297.00

 15:33:59

00075829591TRLO0

XLON

400

297.00

 15:35:07

00075829636TRLO0

XLON

146

297.00

 15:35:07

00075829637TRLO0

XLON

950

297.00

 15:35:07

00075829638TRLO0

XLON

1050

297.20

 15:43:39

00075830238TRLO0

XLON

987

297.40

 15:56:08

00075831339TRLO0

XLON

355

297.00

 15:57:28

00075831502TRLO0

XLON

464

297.00

 15:58:27

00075831587TRLO0

XLON

87

297.00

 15:58:30

00075831593TRLO0

XLON

762

297.00

 16:00:20

00075831768TRLO0

XLON

205

297.00

 16:00:20

00075831769TRLO0

XLON

928

297.40

 16:06:29

00075832693TRLO0

XLON

159

297.20

 16:08:36

00075832907TRLO0

XLON

992

297.20

 16:08:36

00075832908TRLO0

XLON

769

297.20

 16:08:36

00075832909TRLO0

XLON

924

297.20

 16:08:36

00075832910TRLO0

XLON

321

297.20

 16:08:36

00075832911TRLO0

XLON

1011

296.60

 16:08:53

00075832942TRLO0

XLON

386

297.00

 16:12:10

00075833178TRLO0

XLON

401

297.00

 16:12:10

00075833179TRLO0

XLON

133

297.00

 16:12:10

00075833180TRLO0

XLON

40

297.00

 16:14:17

00075833298TRLO0

XLON

853

297.00

 16:14:17

00075833299TRLO0

XLON

1026

297.00

 16:15:27

00075833412TRLO0

XLON

1029

297.00

 16:15:27

00075833413TRLO0

XLON

901

296.80

 16:15:27

00075833414TRLO0

XLON

1445

296.40

 16:20:42

00075834139TRLO0

XLON

119

296.40

 16:20:42

00075834140TRLO0

XLON

329

296.40

 16:20:42

00075834141TRLO0

XLON

664

296.20

 16:24:05

00075834837TRLO0

XLON

324

296.20

 16:24:05

00075834838TRLO0

XLON

672

296.20

 16:24:05

00075834839TRLO0

XLON

 

 Enquiries

 

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

cosec@molten.vc 

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali & Co

Public relations

Elly Williamson

Jane Glover

+44 (0)7889 297 217

molten@sodali.com

 About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised £660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 393020
EQS News ID: 2156708

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service