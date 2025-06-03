

EQS-Media / 03.06.2025 / 19:23 CET/CEST



thyssenkrupp nucera Signs FEED Study for a 600 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Europe

The electrolysis specialist is conducting a front-end engineering and design study for a large-scale hydrogen project in Europe

Electrolyzer planned for the production of green hydrogen for heavy industry with an installed capacity of 600 megawatts

Third project of its kind in the region to support industrial decarbonization

Investment decision planned for 2026

Dortmund, June 3, 2025 – thyssenkrupp nucera, a globally leading provider of high-efficiency electrolysis technologies, has been commissioned to carry out a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a large-scale hydrogen project in Europe. The planned water electrolysis plant will have a capacity of approximately 600 megawatts. The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, will use the produced hydrogen in hard-to-abate industries, thereby avoiding CO 2 emissions.

“Large-scale projects like this demonstrate that industry plays a central role in scaling up the hydrogen economy and that the business case in Europe is viable under the right conditions – particularly the alignment of affordable green electricity and reliable off-takers. We believe our technology can make a competitive contribution,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.

thyssenkrupp nucera will further develop the project in close collaboration with the customer, with the aim of signing an EPF contract (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication) in the next phase. The realization of the project is subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID) thereafter, which could be taken in 2026.

This current project would be the third large-scale hydrogen project in the region to be realized using technology from thyssenkrupp nucera. Currently, two projects are already underway: a 200-megawatt facility for Shell in Rotterdam and a 740-megawatt facility for Stegra supporting the development of Europe’s first industrial green steel plant. These projects highlight the company’s central role in the industrial expansion of the hydrogen economy and in achieving Europe’s decarbonization targets.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants. The company has extensive expertise in the design, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants. Its track record includes more than 600 successfully installed projects with a total capacity of more than 10 gigawatts. thyssenkrupp nucera's chlor-alkali electrolysis plants allow significant savings in construction costs and offer fast, simple, and cost-effective assembly. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

