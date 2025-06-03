Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.06.2025 19:23:23

thyssenkrupp nucera Signs FEED Study for a 600 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Europe

thyssenkrupp nucera
8.47 CHF -0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 03.06.2025 / 19:23 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Signs FEED Study for a 600 MW Green Hydrogen Project in Europe 

  • The electrolysis specialist is conducting a front-end engineering and design study for a large-scale hydrogen project in Europe
  • Electrolyzer planned for the production of green hydrogen for heavy industry with an installed capacity of 600 megawatts
  • Third project of its kind in the region to support industrial decarbonization
  • Investment decision planned for 2026

Dortmund, June 3, 2025 – thyssenkrupp nucera, a globally leading provider of high-efficiency electrolysis technologies, has been commissioned to carry out a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) study for a large-scale hydrogen project in Europe. The planned water electrolysis plant will have a capacity of approximately 600 megawatts. The customer, who wishes to remain anonymous at this time, will use the produced hydrogen in hard-to-abate industries, thereby avoiding CO2 emissions.

“Large-scale projects like this demonstrate that industry plays a central role in scaling up the hydrogen economy and that the business case in Europe is viable under the right conditions – particularly the alignment of affordable green electricity and reliable off-takers. We believe our technology can make a competitive contribution,” said Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera.

thyssenkrupp nucera will further develop the project in close collaboration with the customer, with the aim of signing an EPF contract (Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication) in the next phase. The realization of the project is subject to a Final Investment Decision (FID) thereafter, which could be taken in 2026.

This current project would be the third large-scale hydrogen project in the region to be realized using technology from thyssenkrupp nucera. Currently, two projects are already underway: a 200-megawatt facility for Shell in Rotterdam and a 740-megawatt facility for Stegra supporting the development of Europe’s first industrial green steel plant. These projects highlight the company’s central role in the industrial expansion of the hydrogen economy and in achieving Europe’s decarbonization targets. 

Photos:
If you need photos, please contact us.

Media inquiries:
Rita Syre  
Senior Manager Media Relations and Financial Communications 
Phone: +49 174 161 86 24 
Mail: rita.syre@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

Investor inquiries:
Dr. Hendrik Finger
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 231 229 724 347
Mail: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

 

About thyssenkrupp nucera:  

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants. The company has extensive expertise in the design, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants. Its track record includes more than 600 successfully installed projects with a total capacity of more than 10 gigawatts. thyssenkrupp nucera's chlor-alkali electrolysis plants allow significant savings in construction costs and offer fast, simple, and cost-effective assembly. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. 

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Key word(s): Enterprise

03.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Phone: +49 231-22972-7100
E-mail: info@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com
ISIN: DE000NCA0001
WKN: NCA000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2150018

 
End of News EQS Media

2150018  03.06.2025 CET/CEST

