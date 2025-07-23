

Indian caustic soda major TGV SRAAC selects thyssenkrupp nucera for new expansion contract

thyssenkrupp nucera’s scope includes supply of three proprietary electrolyzers and associated engineering package

Project to expand TGV SRAAC’s chlor-alkali plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India, by 50 percent from 1,000 tons per day to 1,500 tons of caustic soda per day

Very high energy efficiency with the latest generation of BiTAC technology from the electrolysis specialist

Project marks over 20 years of cooperation in chlor-alkali electrolysis

Dortmund, July 23, 2025 – Indian caustic soda major TGV SRAAC Ltd. (formerly Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd.), has commissioned thyssenkrupp nucera to expand its chlor-alkali plants in Kurnool in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The package includes supply of proprietary cell elements, while the engineering covers the cell room with electrolyzers and associated equipment.

Considering the high-energy efficiency of the technology of one of the worldwide leading suppliers of electrolysis technology, TGV SRAAC has now selected thyssenkrupp nucera's latest generation BiTAC® technology for chlor-alkali electrolysis. The eBiTAC v7 for highly-efficient production of caustic soda using the proven BiTAC® bipolar ion exchange membrane process electrolyzer, enables energy consumption at low levels.

With this safe, proven, and energy-efficient technology, the flagship company of the Indian TGV Group is increasing the production capacity for caustic soda at its plant in Kurnool by 50 percent from the current 1,000 tons per day to 1,500 tons per day. After the expansion of the plant, TGV SRAAC will be able to produce a total of approximately 500,000 tons of caustic soda per year.

“This is a watershed project for us, especially since it involves expanding our plant significantly. We are convinced of the merits of thyssenkrupp nucera’s technology, and eagerly look forward to them delivering a state-of-the-art plant,” says T.G. Venkatesh, Chairman of the TGV Group.

The collaboration in the field of chlor-alkali electrolysis between thyssenkrupp nucera and TGV SRAAC, as well as the former Sree Rayalaseema Alkalies and Allied Chemicals Ltd., spans more than two decades. It began in 2004 when thyssenkrupp nucera's bipolar membrane (BM) electrolyzezs were used in the expansion of the chlor-alkali plant at that time. The German electrolysis specialist then repeatedly supported the expansion of production capacities with its chlor-alkali technology.

“We thank the customer for the faith reposed in us. The project is a testimony of our capabilities and commitment to innovation. It also symbolizes the excellent synergies we have in our group, with our China Office collaborating with our India office to support the customer for this project,” says Dr. Roland Beckmann, Executive Director Chlor-Alkali thyssenkrupp nucera.

Kiran Joseph, CEO (a.i.) and CFO of thyssenkrupp nucera India, adds: "We are honored to have been selected to implement this prestigious project, and our team looks forward to beginning implementation. We have always prided ourselves on our ability to offer ‘under-one-roof’ solutions including after-sales services for the Chlor-Alkali industry".

