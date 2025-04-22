Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’509 -1.3%  SPI 15’603 -0.7%  Dow 38’170 -2.5%  DAX 21’092 -0.5%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’912 -0.5%  Gold 3’459 1.0%  Bitcoin 71’881 1.5%  Dollar 0.8111 0.3%  Öl 67.1 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Baloise1241051Tesla11448018Helvetia46664220Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Top News
Ypsomed-Aktie leichter: Ypsomed verkauft Diabetes-Geschäft an TecMed AG
UBS-Aktie tiefer: Urteil im AT1-Rechtsstreit könnte wohl bereits im laufenden Jahr fallen - Lokale Partnerschaft in Indien
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie schwächelt: Bundesverwaltungsgericht entscheidet gegen zusätzlichen Flughafen-Lärmschutz für Rümlang
Aktien von Baloise und Helvetia mit Zuwächsen: Fusion mit Baloise - Finanzchefin und CRO gehen
Roche will innert 5 Jahren 50 Milliarden Dollar in USA investieren - Roche-Aktie gibt nach
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.04.2025 14:00:00

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program

STMicroelectronics
16.14 CHF 7.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STMicroelectronics Announces Status of
Common Share Repurchase Program

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Apr 14, 2025 to Apr 17, 2025

AMSTERDAM – April 22, 2025 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company” or "STMicroelectronics”), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program”) disclosed via a press release dated June 21, 2024. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 22, 2024 and by the supervisory board.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (registered with the trade register under number 33194537) (LEI: 213800Z8NOHIKRI42W10) announces the repurchase (by a broker acting for the Company) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, in the period between Apr 14, 2025 to Apr 17, 2025 (the "Period”), of 312,609 ordinary shares (equal to 0.03% of its issued share capital) at the weighted average purchase price per share of EUR 18.0010 and for an overall price of EUR    5,627,289.04.

The purpose of these transactions under article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) was to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company.

The shares may be held in treasury prior to being used for such purpose and, to the extent that they are not ultimately needed for such purpose, they may be used for any other lawful purpose under article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Below is a summary of the repurchase transactions made in the course of the Period in relation to the ordinary shares of STMicroelectronics (ISIN: NL0000226223), in detailed form.

Transactions in Period

Dates of transactionNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average purchase price per share (EUR)Total amount paid (EUR)Market on which the shares were bought (MIC code)
14-Apr-25 51,000 18.0576 920,937.60 XPAR
15-Apr-25 47,000 18.1902 854,939.40 XPAR
16-Apr-25 104,000 17.9217 1,863,856.80 XPAR
17-Apr-25 110,609 17.9692 1,987,555.24 XPAR
Total for Period312,609 18.0010 5,627,289.04  

Following the share buybacks detailed above, the Company holds in total 18,254,057 treasury shares, which represents approximately 2.0% of the Company’s issued share capital.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, a full breakdown of the individual trades in the Program are disclosed on the ST website (https://investors.st.com/stock-and-bond-information/share-buyback).

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Jérôme Ramel
EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication
Tel: +41.22.929.59.20
jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton        
Corporate External Communications
Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment