Solidcore to Build Three New Power Plants

Solidcore Resources ("Solidcore" or "the Company") plans to build two additional solar and one gas piston power plants in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 96 MW. These initiatives will secure a self-sufficient energy supply for the company's production facilities, advancing its strategy to expand self-generation and minimizing its carbon footprint. Notably, three similar projects are already underway across the Group.

New projects include the construction of:

solar power plant "Syrymbet" with a capacity of 23 MW to partially cover the consumption of the "Syrymbet" project;

"Ertis" solar power plant with a capacity of 25 MW to partially cover the consumption of Ertis POX (Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant);

a gas piston power plant with a capacity of 48 MW in the Osakarovka settlement area of the Karaganda region, with connection to the National Electric Grid and the gas transmission system.

New projects continue the company's consistent work. In the end of 2025, a 23 MW solar power plant was successfully launched at the Varvara hub. A 40 MW gas piston power plant is under construction, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026, as well as a 17 MW solar power plant in Kyzyl.

Upon the implementation of all six projects, the Group's total installed capacity of self-generation facilities will reach 176 MW.

The development of in-house power generation is a part of Solidcore's climate strategy, which primary goal is currently to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions from existing assets by 45% by 2030 and to ensure 30% of consumed electricity comes from renewable sources. Integrating growth projects into the existing climate targets and building a pipeline of decarbonization projects for them will be the next step in implementing Solidcore's long-term growth strategy, and reaffirms the Company's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in the future.

Solidcore and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate collaboration on the preparation and implementation of new projects. The Ministry, within its competence, will coordinate interaction with interested state bodies, consider the company's proposals, and facilitate its work with JSC "KEGOC" and JSC "NC "QazaqGaz" on technical solutions and obtain technical specifications for connection. The memorandum is of a framework nature and does not provide for project financing, gas supply, electricity and capacity procurement, tariff setting, or state support measures.

"Reliable energy supply is the foundation for the sustainable development of our production projects in Kazakhstan. The development of in-house generation, including solar and flexible power, aligns with Solidcore's strategy to enhance operational efficiency and increase production while consistently reducing the carbon footprint of our facilities. We are grateful to our partners – the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KEGOC JSC, NC QazaqGaz JSC, and all involved government authorities and quasi-government entities – for their open dialogue, and we look forward to a constructive partnership in preparing and executing these projects," noted Kanat Dosmukhametov, CEO of Solidcore Eurasia and COO of Solidcore Resources.

Specific sites, connection diagrams, technical parameters, and implementation timelines will be determined based on the results of pre-project and design work, the issuance of technical specifications, and the obtaining of necessary approvals.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading Gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on AIX. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines in Kazakhstan and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a state-of-the-art gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally. The Company is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

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