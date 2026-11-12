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12.11.2026 02:38:22

Solidcore to Build Three New Power Plants


EQS Newswire / 12/11/2026 / 04:38 MSK

Solidcore Resources ("Solidcore" or "the Company") plans to build two additional solar and one gas piston power plants in Kazakhstan with a total capacity of 96 MW. These initiatives will secure a self-sufficient energy supply for the company's production facilities, advancing its strategy to expand self-generation and minimizing its carbon footprint. Notably, three similar projects are already underway across the Group.

 

New projects include the construction of:

  • solar power plant "Syrymbet" with a capacity of 23 MW to partially cover the consumption of the "Syrymbet" project;

 

  • "Ertis" solar power plant with a capacity of 25 MW to partially cover the consumption of Ertis POX (Ertis Hydrometallurgical Plant);

 

  • a gas piston power plant with a capacity of 48 MW in the Osakarovka settlement area of the Karaganda region, with connection to the National Electric Grid and the gas transmission system.

New projects continue the company's consistent work. In the end of 2025, a 23 MW solar power plant was successfully launched at the Varvara hub. A 40 MW gas piston power plant is under construction, with commissioning planned for the end of 2026, as well as a 17 MW solar power plant in Kyzyl.

Upon the implementation of all six projects, the Group's total installed capacity of self-generation facilities will reach 176 MW.

The development of in-house power generation is a part of Solidcore's climate strategy, which primary goal is currently to reduce direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions from existing assets by 45% by 2030 and to ensure 30% of consumed electricity comes from renewable sources. Integrating growth projects into the existing climate targets and building a pipeline of decarbonization projects for them will be the next step in implementing Solidcore's long-term growth strategy, and reaffirms the Company's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in the future.

Solidcore and the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a memorandum of understanding to coordinate collaboration on the preparation and implementation of new projects. The Ministry, within its competence, will coordinate interaction with interested state bodies, consider the company's proposals, and facilitate its work with JSC "KEGOC" and JSC "NC "QazaqGaz" on technical solutions and obtain technical specifications for connection. The memorandum is of a framework nature and does not provide for project financing, gas supply, electricity and capacity procurement, tariff setting, or state support measures.

"Reliable energy supply is the foundation for the sustainable development of our production projects in Kazakhstan. The development of in-house generation, including solar and flexible power, aligns with Solidcore's strategy to enhance operational efficiency and increase production while consistently reducing the carbon footprint of our facilities. We are grateful to our partners – the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KEGOC JSC, NC QazaqGaz JSC, and all involved government authorities and quasi-government entities – for their open dialogue, and we look forward to a constructive partnership in preparing and executing these projects," noted Kanat Dosmukhametov, CEO of Solidcore Eurasia and COO of Solidcore Resources.

Specific sites, connection diagrams, technical parameters, and implementation timelines will be determined based on the results of pre-project and design work, the issuance of technical specifications, and the obtaining of necessary approvals.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading Gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on AIX. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines in Kazakhstan and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a state-of-the-art gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally. The Company is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.

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Kirill Kuznetsov

Alina Assanova

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

ir@solidcore-resources.com

Yerkin Uderbay

+7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan)

media@solidcore-resources.kz

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

 

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

 

12/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Didier Denat war viele Jahre in Führungspositionen bei Credit Suisse und Citigroup tätig. Heute engagiert er sich als Executive Chairman bei Kredo, einem Schweizer Fintech für Unternehmensfinanzierungen.

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https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KMU-Finanzierung in der Schweiz: Können Fintechs die Banken herausfordern? – Didier Denat zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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