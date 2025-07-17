Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’962 0.4%  SPI 16’703 0.6%  Dow 44’484 0.5%  DAX 24’371 1.5%  Euro 0.9323 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’377 1.5%  Gold 3’339 -0.2%  Bitcoin 96’908 1.9%  Dollar 0.8043 0.4%  Öl 69.6 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Richemont21048333UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422
Top News
NVIDIA bekommt Konkurrenz: Groq startet Europa-Offensive - Milliardenbewertung im Visier
Dividendenstars im Dow Jones: Diese 3 Aktien lohnen sich besonders
Netflix-Aktie dennoch leichter: Netflix-Zahlen schlagen Erwartungen
Meta-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Meta schliesst Vergleich im Skandal um Cambridge Analytica
Neuer Börsenstar? Die Performance der Circle-Aktie seit dem IPO
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

SL Green Realty Corporation Call for Red 24.9.12 at USD 25. Aktie 698405 / US78440X1019

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.07.2025 23:57:56

SL Green Surpasses $1 Bln Goal For NYC-Focused Opportunistic Debt Fund

(RTTNews) - SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, has exceeded its $1 billion target for the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund.

The fund is backed by prominent global institutional investors, including public pension funds, insurance firms, and high-net-worth platforms. Over $500 million in new commitments were secured this week alone, with further closings expected soon.

Chief Investment Officer Harrison Sitomer noted that both domestic and international investors are eager to partner with SL Green in New York City, viewing it as a timely investment opportunity. He highlighted the fund's milestone as a key step in expanding SL Green's asset management platform, strengthened by the support of existing and new investor relationships.

Launched in 2024, the fund aims to leverage the gap between improving leasing conditions and a gradually recovering debt market. It targets high-quality assets in NYC where conventional financing remains limited, offering adaptable capital solutions to borrowers and lenders.

Senior Vice President Young Hahn said the strong investor demand reflects market confidence in SL Green's ability to identify and execute high-value investments in NYC. He added that the team is now focused on deploying capital into a robust investment pipeline.

The fund will invest through established sponsor and lender relationships and SL Green's proprietary sourcing networks. It aims to generate current income and capital gains through structured debt investments, including new loan originations, loan purchases, portfolios, and controlling positions in CMBS securities—all while emphasizing downside protection.

Thursday, SLG closed at $61.3, or 4.08% lower on the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu SL Green Realty Corporation Call for Red 24.9.12 at USD 25.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SL Green Realty Corporation Call for Red 24.9.12 at USD 25.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer ⁨@TimSchaeferMedia⁩ warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.

Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.07.25 Logo WHS ASML im Fokus: Neues EUV-System & Kurseinbruch. Chance oder Warnsignal?
17.07.25 Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Versorger – Unter Strom/Tesla – Im Ladevorgang
17.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
17.07.25 Zahlen von Novartis und ABB voraus
17.07.25 Marktüberblick: Gerresheimer nachbörslich unter Druck
16.07.25 Anspannung im Kupfermarkt
15.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Roche, Sandoz
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’433.55 19.93 BKFSAU
Short 12’687.37 13.82 BR1SRU
Short 13’178.59 8.89 UBSIIU
SMI-Kurs: 11’961.87 17.07.2025 17:31:12
Long 11’435.22 18.98 B74SQU
Long 11’172.95 13.43 B45S7U
Long 10’678.71 8.66 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie rutsch ab: Novartis wächst weiter kräftig und hebt Ausblick erneut an - Neuer CFO
ABB-Aktie schiesst hoch: ABB mit starkem Quartal -- Auftragseingang zieht deutlich an
D-Wave Quantum und IonQ im Aufwind: Texas-Gesetz könnte Quanten-Aktien weiter beflügeln
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT verzeichnen Kursgewinne - Marktausblick für den Rüstungssektor bleibt positiv
Swatch-Aktie dennoch deutlich in Grün: Swatch Group mit massivem Gewinneinbruch
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
Lucid-Aktie +36 %: Lucid, Nuro und Uber schliessen Kooperation bei autonomen Robotaxis - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
DocMorris-Aktie springt hoch: DocMorris gewährt deutschen Kunden wieder Bargeldbonus
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt kräftig: D-Wave Quantum erhält Kaufempfehlung von Jim Cramer
Aktien von Volatus, Clara Tech & DroneShield: Diese Auslandstitel gewinnen bei europäischen Investoren an Beliebtheit

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}