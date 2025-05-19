SISCAPA and Biognosys Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deliver End-to-End High-Sensitivity Targeted Protein Quantification Solutions

Empowering biopharma with seamless, high-precision workflows from biomarker discovery to targeted enrichment and protein quantification for clinical trials

WASHINGTON and ZURICH, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SISCAPA Assay Technologies, a global leader in high-sensitivity protein quantitation, and Biognosys, a pioneer in next-generation proteomics, today announced an exclusive strategic collaboration to offer biopharma customers a streamlined end-to-end solution for high-sensitivity protein analysis—from early protein biomarker and drug target discovery, all the way to targeted enrichment and protein quantification in preclinical studies and clinical trials application. This collaboration strengthens Biognosys’ clinical biomarker monitoring and targeted proteomics service offering, enabling the company to support its global biopharma customers with translational and validated assays for clinical trials.

Biognosys’ TrueDiscovery platform delivers deep, unbiased proteomic insights across a wide range of tissues and biological fluids, enabling customers to uncover novel biomarkers with confidence. These discoveries can be seamlessly translated into targeted assays under Biognosys’ TrueSignature platform, which is supported by robust operational capabilities and has already been deployed successfully in preclinical research and clinical trial settings with multiple biopharma partners.

SISCAPA’s technology uses highly specific antibodies coupled with mass spectrometry to enrich and quantify target peptides, achieving unprecedented sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility, even in the most complex biological samples.

Under this partnership, Biognosys becomes the preferred service provider for delivering SISCAPA’s groundbreaking immuno-enrichment technology to biopharma customers. This collaboration significantly enhances Biognosys’ capabilities, enabling high-sensitivity, high-accuracy, and scalable protein analysis for clinical biomarker monitoring.

Biopharma customers can now benefit from:

A single trusted partner from biomarker discovery to clinical implementation

Accelerated SISCAPA assay development and validation timelines

Higher sensitivity and specificity for low-abundance biomarker monitoring

Enhanced support for translational research and clinical trial assays

"SISCAPA is extremely pleased to be working with the superb Biognosys team to simplify access to the transformational power of protein mass spectrometry from discovery, through drug development, and all the way to clinical biomarker monitoring. By directly connecting our technologies, we can provide a seamless roadmap for understanding protein biomarkers, targets and drugs,” said Leigh Anderson, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of SISCAPA Assay Technologies.

"At Biognosys, we are committed to empowering our biopharma partners with the most advanced and robust proteomics solutions, from discovery to clinical application. This collaboration with SISCAPA brings together two world-class teams to create a truly end-to-end workflow for high-sensitivity protein quantification. By integrating our strengths, we are enabling customers to accelerate biomarker development and confidently translate their discoveries into impactful clinical insights,” said Oliver Rinner, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Biognosys.

About SISCAPA Assay Technologies

SISCAPA Assay Technologies specializes in high-sensitivity protein quantitation through mass spectrometry-based workflows. The company's innovative platform empowers researchers and clinicians to achieve precision measurements critical for biomarker development and clinical diagnostics. Learn more at www.SISCAPA.com

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leading contract research organization (CRO) specializing in proteomics services for early-stage R&D through clinical trial biomarker monitoring. Partnering with the most innovative biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, Biognosys utilizes unique, patented technologies and high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins with unmatched precision, depth, and throughput. With laboratories near Zuerich, Switzerland and Boston, Massachusetts, Biognosys combines scientific expertise and next-generation proteomics to accelerate drug discovery and development, and supports translational and preclinical research, and clinical trials for precision medicine. Learn more at www.biognosys.com

Media Contacts

SISCAPA Assay Technologies

Morty Razavi, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer

mrazavi@siscapa.com

Biognosys

Kristina Beeler, Ph.D., Chief Product Development and Marketing Officer

kristina.beeler@biognosys.com