Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’312 -0.4%  SPI 17’019 -0.4%  Dow 47’284 -0.1%  DAX 23’994 -0.2%  Euro 0.9317 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’658 -0.2%  Gold 4’011 0.8%  Bitcoin 83’460 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8077 -0.3%  Öl 63.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
JPMorgan-Aktie dennoch höher: Millionen-Strafe wegen verspäteter Meldungen
Ypsomed-Aktie etwas fester: CEO und FDP-Nationalrat Michel wegen Ehrverletzungsdelikten angezeigt
VW-Aktie etwas fester: Keine Produktionsstopps trotz Chip-Lieferproblemen
HOCHTIEF rechnet mit Rekordgewinn für 2025 - Aktie zieht an
NEL-Aktie gewinnt an Fahrt: Grossauftrag beflügelt Anlegervertrauen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

ScanSource Aktie 203687 / US8060371072

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 14:51:04

ScanSource Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

ScanSource
32.59 CHF -2.06%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $19.878 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $16.974 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.685 million or $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $739.650 million from $775.580 million last year.

ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $19.878 Mln. vs. $16.974 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $739.650 Mln vs. $775.580 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.

ScanSource still expects adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160 million, on revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, compared with Street view of $3.18 billion.

SCSC was down by 15.98% at $35.18 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu ScanSource Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?