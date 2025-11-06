ScanSource Aktie 203687 / US8060371072
06.11.2025 14:51:04
ScanSource Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - ScanSource Inc. (SCSC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $19.878 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $16.974 million, or $0.69 per share, last year.
Excluding items, ScanSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.685 million or $1.06 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $739.650 million from $775.580 million last year.
ScanSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $19.878 Mln. vs. $16.974 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.69 last year. -Revenue: $739.650 Mln vs. $775.580 Mln last year.
Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook.
ScanSource still expects adjusted EBITDA of $150 million to $160 million, on revenue of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, compared with Street view of $3.18 billion.
SCSC was down by 15.98% at $35.18 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
