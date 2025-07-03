Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.07.2025 07:45:15

RESPONSE TO RECENT SPECULATION

Reinet Investments SCA
28.40 EUR 4.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
RESPONSE TO RECENT SPECULATION

03-Jul-2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (“Reinet”) notes the further press speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (“PIC”) in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5 per cent. interest. 

Further to the announcement made on Friday 27 June 2025, Reinet confirms that it has been approached by Athora Holding Ltd and is in advanced talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in PIC.  The terms of the proposal imply a consideration payable for 100 per cent. of the fully diluted share capital of PIC of approximately GBP 5.7 billion, as at the date of this announcement.

There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction.

A further announcement will be made in due course if and when appropriate. 


Inside information
This announcement contains inside information in relation to Reinet for the purposes of Article 7 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse. Caroline Apostol, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement.

Important notices
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation to acquire or sell any securities in Reinet. 

The issue of this announcement shall not, for the avoidance of doubt, in any circumstances, create any implication that Reinet shall be required to provide further updates on the status of any matters contemplated in this announcement (save as may be required by law or regulation).

Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this announcement will be realised. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual events or otherwise.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80

Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53,
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 2164454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2164454  03-Jul-2025 CET/CEST