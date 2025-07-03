RESPONSE TO RECENT SPECULATION

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (“Reinet”) notes the further press speculation concerning the possibility of a sale of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited (“PIC”) in which Reinet owns an indirect 49.5 per cent. interest.

Further to the announcement made on Friday 27 June 2025, Reinet confirms that it has been approached by Athora Holding Ltd and is in advanced talks relating to the potential disposal of its interest in PIC. The terms of the proposal imply a consideration payable for 100 per cent. of the fully diluted share capital of PIC of approximately GBP 5.7 billion, as at the date of this announcement.

There can be no certainty that any possible transaction contemplated in this announcement will proceed nor as to the terms of any such transaction.

A further announcement will be made in due course if and when appropriate.



