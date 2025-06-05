R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 published on 17 April 2025, the directors stated their intention that, the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2025 would be paid on 30 June 2025.

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2025 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2025 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 13 June 2025.

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877