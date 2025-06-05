Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.06.2025 12:30:09

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.)
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

05-Jun-2025 / 11:30 GMT/BST

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company")

 

Dividend in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the “preference shares”)

 

In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2024 published on 17 April 2025, the directors stated their intention that, the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2025 would be paid on 30 June 2025.

 

In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the semi-annual preference share dividend of 4.5p per share falling due on 30 June 2025 in respect of the half year ending on that date will be paid on 30 June 2025 to holders of preference shares registered at the close of business on 13 June 2025.

 

Enquiries:

R.E.A. Holdings plc

Tel: 020 7436 7877

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB0007185639
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: RE.
LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150
Sequence No.: 391913
EQS News ID: 2151126

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service