|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
16.05.2025 23:15:54
QVC Group Approves 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Plans Delisting Of QVCGB From Nasdaq
(RTTNews) - QVC Group, Inc. (QVCGA) Friday has announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its Series A (QVCGA) and Series B (QVCGB) common stock, approved by stockholders during the May 12, 2025 annual meeting.
The stock split will legally take effect at 4:01 p.m. ET on May 22, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning May 23, 2025. This move aims to help QVCGA comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. Shares of QVCGP remain unaffected.
The company highlighted that under its certificate of incorporation, the reverse split must apply equally to both QVCGA and QVCGB. Post-split, QVCGA and QVCGB will have new CUSIP numbers: 74915M 605 and 74915M 704, respectively.
Due to the expected post-split share count, QVCGB is not anticipated to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. Therefore, the board has approved its voluntary delisting and transition to the OTCQB Venture Market. QVCGB's delisting notification (Form 25) will be filed around May 27, 2025. The ticker symbol will remain unchanged, and stockholders need not take any action. However, the company reserves the right to delay or revise this transition.
As of April 30, 2025, QVCGA had 394.3 million shares and QVCGB had 9.1 million shares outstanding. Following the 1-for-50 reverse split, these will reduce to roughly 7.89 million and 182,294 shares, respectively. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, cash will be paid in lieu. The total number of authorized shares remains unchanged.
QVCGA is currently trading at $0.1018 or 15.2373% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Nachrichten zu Qurate Retail Inc Registered Shs (A)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Qurate Retail Inc Registered Shs (A)
Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel
Live von der Invest mit Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank
Wie entwickelt sich die Zinspolitik in der Schweiz, Europa und den USA? Welche Rolle spielt die Inflation und was bedeutet das für Anlegerinnen und Anleger? Im exklusiven Interview spricht Thomas Gitzel live von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart über:
🔹 Die aktuelle Zinssituation in der Schweiz
🔹 Die geldpolitische Strategie der Schweizerischen Nationalbank (SNB)
🔹 Zinsentwicklung & Inflation in der Eurozone
🔹 Herausforderungen für die EZB
🔹 Zinspolitik der US-Notenbank Fed unter politischem Druck
🔹 Auswirkungen auf den US-Dollar & Anlegerverhalten
🔹 Persönliche Eindrücke von der Invest 2025
Ein Muss für alle, die Geldpolitik verstehen und Anlageentscheidungen fundiert treffen möchten!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZum Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen schlossen mit Gewinnen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes notierten am Freitag tiefer.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}