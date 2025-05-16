Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Chinesische Zulieferer in Beschaffungssystem integriert
US-China-Konflikt wirkt sich negativ auf NVIDIA & Co. aus - Zählt Applied Materials zu den möglichen Gewinnern?
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Tesla-Manager setzt auf Kooperation statt auf Exklusivität für die E-Zukunft
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Das sind gute Argumente für eine Gehaltserhöhung
16.05.2025 23:15:54

QVC Group Approves 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split, Plans Delisting Of QVCGB From Nasdaq

Qurate Retai a
0.10 EUR -12.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - QVC Group, Inc. (QVCGA) Friday has announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split of its Series A (QVCGA) and Series B (QVCGB) common stock, approved by stockholders during the May 12, 2025 annual meeting.

The stock split will legally take effect at 4:01 p.m. ET on May 22, 2025, with trading on a split-adjusted basis beginning May 23, 2025. This move aims to help QVCGA comply with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. Shares of QVCGP remain unaffected.

The company highlighted that under its certificate of incorporation, the reverse split must apply equally to both QVCGA and QVCGB. Post-split, QVCGA and QVCGB will have new CUSIP numbers: 74915M 605 and 74915M 704, respectively.

Due to the expected post-split share count, QVCGB is not anticipated to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements. Therefore, the board has approved its voluntary delisting and transition to the OTCQB Venture Market. QVCGB's delisting notification (Form 25) will be filed around May 27, 2025. The ticker symbol will remain unchanged, and stockholders need not take any action. However, the company reserves the right to delay or revise this transition.

As of April 30, 2025, QVCGA had 394.3 million shares and QVCGB had 9.1 million shares outstanding. Following the 1-for-50 reverse split, these will reduce to roughly 7.89 million and 182,294 shares, respectively. No fractional shares will be issued; instead, cash will be paid in lieu. The total number of authorized shares remains unchanged.

QVCGA is currently trading at $0.1018 or 15.2373% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel

Live von der Invest mit Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank

Wie entwickelt sich die Zinspolitik in der Schweiz, Europa und den USA? Welche Rolle spielt die Inflation und was bedeutet das für Anlegerinnen und Anleger? Im exklusiven Interview spricht Thomas Gitzel live von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart über:

🔹 Die aktuelle Zinssituation in der Schweiz
🔹 Die geldpolitische Strategie der Schweizerischen Nationalbank (SNB)
🔹 Zinsentwicklung & Inflation in der Eurozone
🔹 Herausforderungen für die EZB
🔹 Zinspolitik der US-Notenbank Fed unter politischem Druck
🔹 Auswirkungen auf den US-Dollar & Anlegerverhalten
🔹 Persönliche Eindrücke von der Invest 2025

Ein Muss für alle, die Geldpolitik verstehen und Anlageentscheidungen fundiert treffen möchten!

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel

Inside Trading & Investment

16.05.25 Logo WHS Cisco Systems Aktienanalyse – weltweit führender Anbieter von Netzwerktechnologie und IT-Lösungen
16.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Richemont, Logitech
16.05.25 SMI holt sich 200-Tage-Linie zurück
16.05.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.05.2025
16.05.25 Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel
16.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bullen halten dagegen
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
15.05.25 Zurücklehnen mit dem «europäischen» BRC
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck nach Rücktrittsankündigung des CEO
Richemont-Aktie beflügelt: Richemont vermeldet für Gesamtjahr 2024/25 etwas mehr Umsatz
Swiss Life Aktie News: Swiss Life am Freitagvormittag schwächer
thyssenkrupp-Aktie zieht an: U-Boot-Bauer TKMS mit Aufträgen auf Rekordniveau
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei DocMorris am Freitagnachmittag zu
Aktien von BMW, BASF, Bayer und Co.: DAX-Konzerne vermelden deutlich weniger Gewinn
DAX 40-Titel EON SE-Aktie: Mit dieser Dividende bereitet EON SE Anlegern eine Freude
Gerüchteküche um NVIDIA-Aktie brodelt: Setzt der Chipgigant bald auch auf Bitcoin?
NVIDIA-Aktie: Neuzugang im NVIDIA-Depot in Q1 - So hat der Chipriese investiert
BYD Aktie News: BYD am Freitagnachmittag gesucht

Top-Rankings

KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 20/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

