Not for distribution nor publication directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

Publicis Groupe SA successfully

prices EUR 1.25 billion of bond issue

Paris – June 4, 2025 – Publicis Groupe SA [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces that it has successfully priced its offering of EUR 1.25 billion of notes across two tranches with maturities of four and seven years, respectively (the "Notes”).

€ 600 million, due June 2029, bearing a fixed interest at an annual rate of 2.875%





€ 650 million, due June 2032, bearing a fixed interest at an annual rate of 3.375%





The Notes are being issued under Publicis Groupe SA's Euro Medium Term Note Program dated May 16, 2025.

Publicis Groupe SA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The transaction has been led by BNP Paribas, BofA Securities and Citi as Global Coordinators, and CIC, HSBC, Lloyds, Santander CIB and Standard Chartered Bank AG, all as Joint Lead Managers.

Disclaimers

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer or sollicitation to purchase or subscribe securities (including the Notes) in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction. The offer and subscription of the Notes may be subject in certain juridictions to specific legal or regulatory restrictions; Publicis Groupe SA accepts no liability for any breach by any person of these restrictions.

This press release constitutes a communication of a promotional nature but does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of June 14, 2017 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation”) and has not been approved, filed or reviewed by any regulatory authority of the EEA or any other jurisdiction.

The circulation, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any jurisdiction where such circulation, publication or distribution would be an infringement of applicable laws and regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions and to comply with them. Publicis Groupe SA accepts no responsibility towards any person in connection with the circulation, publication or distribution of this press release or the information contained therein in any jurisdiction.





European Economic Area

The Notes may not be and have not been offered to the public in any Member State of the European Economic Area (”EEA”) (each a "Relevant State”), except in accordance with the derogations provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. No action has been or will be taken to permit an offer to the public of the Notes other than to qualified investors in a Relevant State.

MiFID II product governance / target market - The Final Terms in respect of the Notes will contain a legend entitled "MiFID II product governance / professional investors and eligible counterparties only target market” describing the target market assessment with respect to the Notes and the appropriate distribution channels for the Notes. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "Distributor”) must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to Directive (EU) No 2014/65 (as amended, "MiFID II”) is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Notes (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

This investment restriction is in addition to the other investment restrictions applicable in each Relevant State.

United Kingdom

This press release is intended only for persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) are "investment professionals” within the meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order”), (iii) are referred to in section 49(2) (a) to (d) (high-equity companies, non-registered associations, etc.) of the Order, or (iv) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement is directed to be undertaken in investment activities (within the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA”) in connection with the issue or sale of the Notes, may be lawfully disclosed (the persons referred to in paragraphs (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Authorised Persons”). The Notes are only intended for Authorised Persons and any invitation, offer or contact relating to the subscription, purchase or acquisition of the Notes may only be addressed or entered into with Authorised Persons. Any person other than an Authorised Person shall refrain from using or relying on this press release and the information contained therein.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus and has not been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority in the United Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the FSMA.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market - The Final Terms in respect of the Notes will contain a legend entitled "UK MiFIR product governance / professional clients and eligible counterparties only target market” describing the target market assessment with respect to the Notes and the appropriate distribution channels for the Notes. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "Distributor”) must consider the target market assessment; a Distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for conducting its own target market assessment with respect to the Notes (by adopting or refining the target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

United States

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (or in its territories and dependencies, its constituent states or the District of Columbia). This press release does not constitute a solicitation to purchase or an offer to purchase or subscribe for the Notes in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the "U.S Securities Act of 1933”, as amended (the "Securities Act”) and may only be offered or sold in the United States in accordance with an exemption regime under the Securities Act. The Notes will only be offered or sold outside the United States within the meaning and in accordance with "Regulation S” of the Securities Act. Publicis Groupe SA does not intend to register in the United States or to make an offer to the public of the Notes, in the United States or elsewhere.

Canada, Australia and Japan

This press release may not be published, communicated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for the Notes in these countries.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 108,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield Director of Global Communications + 33 1 44 43 70 75 amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com Jean-Michel Bonamy Investor Relations + 33 1 44 43 74 88 jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com Carla Foucaud Investor Relations + 44 20 7830 3710 carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

Attachment