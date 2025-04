Procedure for the payment of Telia Lietuva dividends for the year 2024

On 28 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškiu str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2024 and to pay out EUR 0.11 dividend per share.



Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 13 May 2025 are shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Telia Lietuva, AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2024 is 12 May 2025.



From 27 May 2025 the dividends are paid out in the following order:

• to the shareholders, whose Telia Lietuva, AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution,

• to the shareholders, whose Telia Lietuva, AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of SEB bankas).



Dividends paid in 2025 will be taxed as follows:

• dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;

• dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 16 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws.

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškiu str. 7A, LT-03501 Vilnius, Lithuania, by 20 May 2025.



Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt