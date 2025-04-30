Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’065 0.0%  SPI 16’404 0.1%  Dow 40’528 0.8%  DAX 22’321 -0.5%  Euro 0.9362 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’122 -0.8%  Gold 3’302 -0.4%  Bitcoin 77’796 0.2%  Dollar 0.8237 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Strategische Neuausrichtung: KI-Experte Gomez soll Rivians Software stärken
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall arbeitet mit Lockheed Martin an neuen Raketenprojekten
Ausblick: Apple vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
US-BIP fällt überraschend: Wirtschaft schrumpft im ersten Quartal 2025
Starbucks-Aktie sackt ab: Erwartungen enttäuscht
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.04.2025 15:13:28

Procedure for the payment of Telia Lietuva dividends for the year 2024

Telia Lietuva AB
1.70 EUR 0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On 28 April 2025, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB (code 121215434, registered address: Saltoniškiu str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania) decided to allocate the Company’s profit for the year 2024 and to pay out EUR 0.11 dividend per share.
 
Dividends will be paid to the shareholders who at the end of the tenth business day following the day of the Annual General Meeting that adopted a decision on dividend payment, i.e. on 13 May 2025 are shareholders of Telia Lietuva, AB.

The Ex-Date or the first day from when on regulated market (i.e. on stock exchange) with settlement period of T+2 acquired shares of Telia Lietuva, AB do not entitle to the dividends for the year 2024 is 12 May 2025.
 
From 27 May 2025 the dividends are paid out in the following order: 
•    to the shareholders, whose Telia Lietuva, AB shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution, 
•    to the shareholders, whose Telia Lietuva, AB shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of SEB bankas).
 
Dividends paid in 2025 will be taxed as follows: 
•    dividends paid to natural persons–residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Personal income tax of 15 per cent;
•    dividends paid to legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities–residents of foreign countries are subject to withholding Corporate income tax of 16 per cent, unless otherwise provided for by the laws. 

Residents of the foreign countries, which have concluded agreements on Avoidance of Double Taxation with the Republic of Lithuania, could take advantage of reduced tariffs provided by such agreements by submitting Claim for Reduction or Exemption from the Anticipatory Tax Withheld at Source, form FR0021 (DAS-1). The form should be completed following the law requirements and presented to Telia Lietuva, AB, Saltoniškiu str. 7A, LT-03501 Vilnius, Lithuania, by 20 May 2025.
 

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


Nachrichten zu Telia Lietuva AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten