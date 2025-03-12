|
12.03.2025 08:37:00
Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2024
Dovre Group Plc Inside information March 12, 2025, at 9:37 am
Negative profit warning: Dovre Group Plc lowers its guidance for 2024
On February 3, 2025, Dovre Group updated its guidance for 2024 as: Dovre Group’s revenue is expected to be approximately 99 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be approximately -12 MEUR.
New guidance for 2024: Dovre Group’s revenue is expected to be approximately 99 MEUR and the operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be approximately -22 MEUR.
The lowered guidance is due to two wind farm projects started by Suvic in Sweden during 2024 that have overrun their cost budgets considerably. Based on the information reported by Suvic’s management, the estimated total losses of the two projects upon completion are EUR 8,7 million and EUR 10 million. The losses are fully booked in the reporting period 2024, while the works continue into the spring of 2025. The additional loss accumulation was mostly related to the time and cost overrun of ground construction, snow removal and de-icing work.
As a result of the extensive losses, Dovre will execute a focused re-auditing of the two projects.
Dovre Group Plc holds 51% of the shares in Suvic.
For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Sanna Outa-Ollila, Acting CEO
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com
Ilari Koskelo, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 510 8408
ilari.koskelo@navdata.fi
Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com
