Dovre Group Plc Inside information February 28, 2025, at 1:30 pm

Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a contract for the construction of a major wind farm in Finland

Suvic has signed a contract for the construction of a large wind farm in Finland. The agreement is conditional on a separate "Notice to Proceed" (NTP), which is dependent on the client's investment decision and is expected in March-April 2025. The contract value is approximately 54 million euros. The name of the client and the location of the park will be provided when the NTP announcement is made.

The agreement covers the execution of the Balance of Plant (BoP) contract, including design, deforestation, roads, foundations and crane pads, as well as the construction of the internal grid. Suvic's work is expected to be largely completed by the end of 2026, with the wind farm entering production by the end of 2027.

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 were approximately 99 MEUR and it employs around 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Renewable Power Capital Ltd’s Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB’s Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden) EPV Aurinkovoima Oy’s Heinineva solar farm (Lapua), and Fortum’s heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo. Website: www.suvic.fi

