Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’097 0.4%  SPI 17’317 0.3%  Dow 41’953 0.0%  DAX 22’999 -1.2%  Euro 0.9570 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’451 -1.0%  Gold 3’045 -0.2%  Bitcoin 74’481 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8817 0.6%  Öl 72.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Milliardensumme in Stablecoins: Kryptobörse Binance erhält Mega-Investition aus Abu Dhabi
Micron Technology-Aktie legt nach starken Zahlen deutlich zu
Meta-Aktie fester: Meta bringt KI-Features wider Erwarten in die EU
Oracle-Aktie höher: SoftBank erwirbt Ampere Computing in Milliarden-Deal - Oracle steigt aus
Apple-Aktie im Minus: Offenbar Umstrukturierung des KI-Managements nach Verzögerung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Nanobiotix Aktie [Valor: 19815125 / ISIN: FR0011341205]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
20.03.2025 21:15:00

NANOBIOTIX Announces Presentation of Data From Two Phase 1 Studies Evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) at the European Lung Cancer Conference

Nanobiotix
3.44 EUR -6.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Data evaluating safety and early signals of efficacy including updated local PFS from the completed dose escalation part of a Phase 1 study of re-irradiation with JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) for patients with unresectable, locoregional recurrent NSCLC to be presented by principal investigator Dr. Saumil Gandhi at 8:00 AM EDT / 1:00 PM CET on Friday March 28th, 2025

  • Data evaluating safety and injection feasibility from a Phase 1 study of JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) in combination nivolumab or pembrolizumab for the treatment of patients with lung metastases from NSCLC or other solid tumors to be presented by principal investigator Dr. Colette Shen at 8:00 AM EDT / 1:00 PM CET on Friday March 28th, 2025

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO –– NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering nanoparticle-based therapeutic approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer and other major diseases, today announced poster presentations from two Phase 1 studies evaluating JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) for patients with lung cancer (NSCLC) to be presented at the 2025 European Lung Cancer Conference ("ELCC”).

ABSTRACT #207P: Phase 1 Study of Reirradiation ("ReRT”) with NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900) for Inoperable Locoregional Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC”)
Saumil J. Gandhi, MD, PhD,1 Enoch Chang, MD,1 Aileen Chen, MD,1 Stephen G. Chun, MD,1 Steven H. Lin, MD, PhD,1 Rachel C. Maguire, BS,1 Matthew S. Ning, MD, MPH,1 Julianna K. Bronk, MD, PhD,1 David Qian, MD,1 Joe Y. Chang, MD, PhD,1 James W. Welsh, MD,1 Zhongxing Liao, MD,1 Rahul A. Sheth, MD, 2, Roberto F. Casal, MD3

1Department of Thoracic Radiation Oncology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, 2Department of Interventional Radiology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, 3Department of Pulmonary Medicine, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center

ABSTRACT #255P: NBTXR3 (JNJ-1900) Activated by SBRT in Combination with Nivolumab or Pembrolizumab for the Treatment of Patients with Lung Metastases from NSCLC or Other Solid Tumors in the Phase 1 Trial Study 1100
Colette Shen1, Aditya Juloori2, William A Stokes3, Jason Akulian1, Jared Weiss1, Kedar Kirtane4, Laurent Mayrargue5, David Rolando5, Romain Gineste5, Omar I. Vivar5, George Q. Yang4, Jimmy Caudell4, Ammar Sukari6, Nabil F Saba3, Septimiu Murgu2, Ari Rosenberg2

1University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA, 2The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, USA, 3Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 4Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida, USA, 5Nanobiotix, Paris, France, 6Karmanos Cancer Institute, Detroit, MI, USA

About JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3)

NBTXR3 is a novel, potentially first-in-class oncology product composed of functionalized hafnium oxide nanoparticles that is administered via one-time intratumoral injection and activated by radiotherapy. Its proof-of-concept was achieved in soft tissue sarcomas for which the product received a European CE mark in 2019. The product candidate’s physical mechanism of action (MoA) is designed to induce significant tumor cell death in the injected tumor when activated by radiotherapy, subsequently triggering adaptive immune response and long-term anti-cancer memory. Given the physical MoA, Nanobiotix believes that NBTXR3 could be scalable across any solid tumor that can be treated with radiotherapy and across any therapeutic combination, particularly immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 is being evaluated across multiple solid tumor indications as a single agent or in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors, including in NANORAY-312—a global, randomized Phase 3 study in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell cancers. In February 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted regulatory Fast Track designation for the investigation of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy, with or without cetuximab, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced HNSCC who are not eligible for platinum-based chemotherapy—the same population being evaluated in the Phase 3 study.

Given the Company’s focus areas, and balanced against the scalable potential of NBTXR3, Nanobiotix has engaged in a collaboration strategy to expand development of the product candidate in parallel with its priority development pathways. Pursuant to this strategy, in 2019 Nanobiotix entered into a broad, comprehensive clinical research collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to sponsor several Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies evaluating NBTXR3 across tumor types and therapeutic combinations. In 2023, Nanobiotix announced a license agreement for the global co-development and commercialization of NBTXR3 with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, a Johnson & Johnson company.

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the use of proceed therefrom, and the period of time through which the Company’s anticipates its financial resources will be adequate to support operations. Words such as "expects”, "intends”, "can”, "could”, "may”, "might”, "plan”, "potential”, "should” and "will” or the negative of these and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements which are based on the Company’ management’s current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks related to Nanobiotix’s business and financial performance, which include the risk that assumptions underlying the Company’s cash runway projections are not realized. Further information on the risk factors that may affect company business and financial performance is included in Nanobiotix’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 24, 2024 under "Item 3.D. Risk Factors”, in Nanobiotix’s 2023 universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 24, 2024, in Nanobiotix’ 2024 semi-annual report under the caption "Supplemental Risk Factor” filed with the SEC on Form 6-K and with AMF on September 18, 2024, and subsequent filings Nanobiotix makes with the SEC from time to time which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and except as required by law, Nanobiotix assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly.

Contacts

Nanobiotix

Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com

Investor Relations Department
Craig West
SVP, Investor Relations
+1 (617) 583-0211
investors@nanobiotix.com
Media Relations

France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+33 06 70 33 49 50
carolinehardy@outlook.fr
Global – uncapped Communications


nanobiotixteam@uncappedcommunications.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 Warren Buffet – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:38 BNP Paribas - Rückenwind für Europas Aktien
12:34 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
09:46 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Anhaltende Rekordjagd/General Motors – Meeting mit Trump
09:26 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
09:11 Marktüberblick: Gewinnmitnahmen bei Rheinmetall & Co
01:05 Copper: Major Factors That Offer Two Opposing Price Scenarios
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’617.96 19.51 UBSP6U
Short 13’884.49 13.76 3OUBSU
Short 14’404.72 8.92 UJ1BSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’097.05 20.03.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’507.38 19.22 BJJSAU
Long 12’228.83 13.54 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.88
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: DEUTZ stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Nikkei 225 letztlich mit leichten Verlusten
Stadler Rail-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Unwetter belasten Jahresergebnis von Stadler Rail
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- Dow wenig bewegt - Techwerte schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus - Feiertag in Tokio
NVIDIA-Aktie zieht an: NVIDIA-CEO setzt auf starke KI-Nachfrage - Quantencomputing wird ausgebaut
Cardano Kurs Prognose: Folgt jetzt die Rückkehr auf Platz 3?
Steyr Motors: Kursrallye vorbei? Aktie stürzt nach Höchststand ab
SNB senkt Leitzins erneut - Wirtschaftsaussichten unsicherer

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}