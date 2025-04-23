Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.04.2025 06:45:14

Meyer Burger reacts to material shortages and introduces short-time work at the solar cell plant in Thalheim

Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Meyer Burger reacts to material shortages and introduces short-time work at the solar cell plant in Thalheim

23-Apr-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Thun, Switzerland – April 23, 2025

Meyer Burger reacts to material shortages and introduces short-time work at the solar cell plant in Thalheim

Meyer Burger Technology AG will introduce short-time work at its Thalheim site (city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany) from May 1, 2025. This was agreed yesterday by management and the works council. Approximately 300 employees who previously produced high-performance solar cells in 24/7 operation will be affected. The measure is intended to save costs in the short term. The reason for the short-time work are temporary material bottlenecks in production.

Material bottlenecks have also led to an adjustment of production processes at the U.S. facility in Goodyear (Arizona), which processes the solar cells from Thalheim into solar modules. Technical work at the plant now alternates daily with the production of solar modules as part of the ongoing ramp-up. In addition, further adjustments to the workforce are being prepared in order to reduce costs.

Media contacts

Meyer Burger Technology AG
Anne Schneider
Head Corporate Communications
M. +49 174 349 17 90
anne.schneider@meyerburger.com

Alexandre Müller
Investor Relations
M. +41 43 268 3231
alexandre.mueller@meyerburger.com

About Meyer Burger Technology AG

www.meyerburger.com

Meyer Burger researches, develops and produces highly efficient solar cells and solar modules of the latest generation based on the patented Heterojunction/SmartWire technology. As one of the few manufacturers worldwide, the company also develops its own equipment, which ensures high quality and efficiency in production.

Meyer Burger's headquarters are located in Thun (Switzerland). The company operates a research center and an equipment site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany). The highly automated production of solar cells and solar modules takes place in Thalheim (Germany) and in Goodyear (Arizona, USA). The company has its own accredited test center for solar modules in Freiberg (Germany). This is the key to the durability and high precision of Meyer Burger solar modules.

Meyer Burger was founded in Switzerland in 1953. Since then, it has developed and patented numerous technologies that are now used in many of the solar modules produced worldwide.

The registered shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker MBTN.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of Meyer Burger Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. Meyer Burger Technology AG assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Except as required by applicable law, Meyer Burger Technology AG has no intention or obligation to update, keep updated or revise this publication or any parts thereof following the date hereof.

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Meyer Burger Technology AG
Schorenstrasse 39
3645 Gwatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 033 221 28 00
E-mail: mbtinfo@meyerburger.com
Internet: www.meyerburger.com
ISIN: CH0108503795
Valor: A0YJZX
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2121820

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2121820  23-Apr-2025 CET/CEST

