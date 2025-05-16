|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.05.2025 21:23:06
Mandatory Notification of Trade
DNO International ASA
0.92 CHF -33.31%
Please refer to the attached Forms of Notification of transactions by primary insiders.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Geir Arne Skau 16 May 2025
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Tonje Gormley 16 May 2025
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Chris Spencer 16 May 2025
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)
|
14.05.25
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
30.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.02.25
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)