Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’335 0.9%  SPI 16’905 0.8%  Dow 42’629 0.7%  DAX 23’767 0.3%  Euro 0.9357 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’428 0.3%  Gold 3’195 -1.4%  Bitcoin 86’923 0.4%  Dollar 0.8388 0.3%  Öl 65.4 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Swiss Life1485278Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Rückschläge für Bitcoin - Krypto-Reserven scheitern in mehreren Bundesstaaten
Elon Musks Tesla-KI Grok polarisiert - MAGA-Anhänger reagieren ablehnend
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.05.2025 21:23:06

Mandatory Notification of Trade

Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten