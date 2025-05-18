Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’335 0.9%  SPI 16’905 0.8%  Dow 42’655 0.8%  DAX 23’767 0.3%  Euro 0.9351 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’428 0.3%  Gold 3’201 -1.2%  Bitcoin 86’767 0.2%  Dollar 0.8376 0.1%  Öl 65.4 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Ryanair öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rohstoffpreise am Sonntagabend
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagnachmittag
Tricks fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Jobchancen steigern - So geht's
Entwicklerfirma streitet sich mit Apple: 'Fortnite' verschwindet in Europa wieder aus den App-Stores
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.05.2025 01:30:37

Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open To The Upside

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has ticked lower in back-to-back sessions, shedding almost a dozen points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,570-point plateau although it may find support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the outlooks for tariffs and trade. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday following weakness from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financials, industrials and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 1.27 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 1,571.75 after trading between 1,568.70 and 1,580.06.

Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail sank 0.46 percent, while Celcomdigi fell 0.25 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.28 percent, Gamuda and Telekom Malaysia both shed 0.43 percent, IHH Healthcare lost 0.28 percent, IOI Corporation rose 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong stumbled 1.55 percent, Maxis dropped 0.53 percent, Maybank collected 0.40 percent, MISC and Petronas Chemicals both rallied 0.78 percent, MRDIY plummeted 3.01 percent, Nestle Malaysia plunged 2.76 percent, Petronas Dagangan added 0.50 percent, Petronas Gas perked 0.11 percent, PPB Group advanced 0.81 percent, Public Bank dipped 0.22 percent, QL Resources declined 1.05 percent, RHB Bank gathered 0.15 percent, Sime Darby jumped 1.41 percent, SD Guthrie climbed 1.08 percent, Sunway slumped 0.62 percent, YTL Corporation tanked 1.82 percent, YTL Power retreated 1.34 percent and Axiata, Press Metal and Tenaga Nasional were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Friday and continued to trend higher throughout the day, ending at session highs.

The Dow rallied 331.94 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 42,654.74, while the NASDAQ added 98.80 points or 0.52 percent to close at 19,211.10 and the S&P 500 gained 41.45 points or 0.70 percent to end at 5,958.38.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 7.2 percent, the S&P spiked 5.3 percent and the Dow soared 3.4 percent.

News of the U.S.-China trade deal generated considerable buying interest that carried over for much of the week. While uncertainty remains about the U.S. and its trade partners reaching deals that permanently lower tariffs, traders have continued to express optimism.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off data from the University of Michigan showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. has unexpectedly continued to deteriorate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures showed a strong move to the upside on Friday amid optimism about U.S. trade policies. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery jumped $0.87 or 1.4 percent to $62.49 a barrel. For the week, the price of crude oil surged 2.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel

Live von der Invest mit Thomas Gitzel, Chefvolkswirt der VP Bank

Wie entwickelt sich die Zinspolitik in der Schweiz, Europa und den USA? Welche Rolle spielt die Inflation und was bedeutet das für Anlegerinnen und Anleger? Im exklusiven Interview spricht Thomas Gitzel live von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart über:

🔹 Die aktuelle Zinssituation in der Schweiz
🔹 Die geldpolitische Strategie der Schweizerischen Nationalbank (SNB)
🔹 Zinsentwicklung & Inflation in der Eurozone
🔹 Herausforderungen für die EZB
🔹 Zinspolitik der US-Notenbank Fed unter politischem Druck
🔹 Auswirkungen auf den US-Dollar & Anlegerverhalten
🔹 Persönliche Eindrücke von der Invest 2025

Ein Muss für alle, die Geldpolitik verstehen und Anlageentscheidungen fundiert treffen möchten!

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel

Inside Trading & Investment

18.05.25 Logo WHS Webinare der Woche: Marktausblick, Volumentrading und Systementwicklung mit KI
16.05.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Richemont, Logitech
16.05.25 SMI holt sich 200-Tage-Linie zurück
16.05.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.05.2025
16.05.25 Zins-Wahnsinn 2025: Europa senkt, USA zögert – Invest 2025 mit Thomas Gitzel
16.05.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bullen halten dagegen
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
15.05.25 Zurücklehnen mit dem «europäischen» BRC
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’661.38 19.85 BC8S1U
Short 12’924.13 13.95 SS4MTU
Short 13’431.35 8.85 JZUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’335.09 16.05.2025 17:31:03
Long 11’664.85 18.50 BNOSPU
Long 11’428.84 13.72 BH2SIU
Long 10’923.29 8.78 BQFSFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bullisher Gegensatz zum Todeskreuz: Die Bedeutung vom Golden Cross für Aktien
Milliardengewinne mit TRUMP-Coin: Demokraten fordern Aufklärung und Regulierung
Nach Trump: Auch Kevin Warsh übt Kritik an der Fed - Powells Nachfolger?
Meyer-Burger-Aktie: Meyer-Burger-Anleihegläubiger stimmen für weiteren Aufschub von Zinszahlungen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Apple-Aktie: IOS-Update mit überraschendem Geschenk für iPhone 13-Nutzer
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei DocMorris am Freitagnachmittag zu
Ethereum zittert – Solana bekommt Hilfe durch Solaxy
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}