Logitech Backs FY25 Outlook, Withdraws FY26 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Thursday reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025. The company also withdrew its outlook for fiscal year 2026, due to continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

For the fiscal year 2025, confirmed its outlook of between $4.54 billion and $4.57 billion in net sales, representing year-over-year sales growth of 5.4% and 6.4%, and 6.2% to 7.1% in constant currency, and adjusted operating income between $755 million and $770 million.

Logitech withdrew its outlook for the fiscal year 2026 given the continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.