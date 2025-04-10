Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’245 3.3%  SPI 15’062 3.1%  Dow 39’594 -2.5%  DAX 20’563 4.5%  Euro 0.9230 -1.7%  EStoxx50 4’819 4.3%  Gold 3’176 3.0%  Bitcoin 65’690 -7.1%  Dollar 0.8243 -3.8%  Öl 63.4 -3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Sika41879292Logitech2575132Roche1203204Swisscom874251UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
Alibaba als Hoffnungsträger: So will Apple in China wieder wachsen
Bill Ackman sieht schwere Zeiten auf die US-Wirtschaft zukommen
Ausblick: BlackRock präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Marktmanipulation? Trump unter Verdacht
Bitcoin fällt wieder unter 80'000 Dollar
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.04.2025 23:37:31

Logitech Backs FY25 Outlook, Withdraws FY26 Guidance

Logitech
59.16 CHF 6.04%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Logitech International (LOGI) Thursday reaffirmed its financial outlook for fiscal year 2025. The company also withdrew its outlook for fiscal year 2026, due to continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

For the fiscal year 2025, confirmed its outlook of between $4.54 billion and $4.57 billion in net sales, representing year-over-year sales growth of 5.4% and 6.4%, and 6.2% to 7.1% in constant currency, and adjusted operating income between $755 million and $770 million.

Logitech withdrew its outlook for the fiscal year 2026 given the continuing uncertainty of the tariff environment.

Nachrichten zu Logitech S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?