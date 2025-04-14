Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’493 2.3%  SPI 15’433 2.1%  Dow 40’599 1.0%  DAX 20’909 2.6%  Euro 0.9341 0.8%  EStoxx50 4’904 2.4%  Gold 3’204 -1.0%  Bitcoin 69’686 1.8%  Dollar 0.8246 0.5%  Öl 65.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Logitech2575132
Top News
Martullo-Blocher: Zölle für EMS-CHEMIE praktisch keine direkten Auswirkungen - Aktie gewinnt
Salzgitter-Aktie in Rot: Salzgitter beendet Übernahmegespräche mit Konsortium
S&P 500-Wert Philip Morris-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Philip Morris von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Papier MasterCard-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem MasterCard-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Netflix-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Netflix von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.04.2025 16:05:57

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Kvika Bank Registered Shs
13.50 ISK 2.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In week 15 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 30,240,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 406,325,000. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
7.4.202509:42:25                 500.000 13,2                   6.600.000    
7.4.202510:55:23             2.000.000 14                 28.000.000    
7.4.202511:28:52                   25.729 13,75                       353.774    
7.4.202511:28:52                 474.271 13,75                   6.521.226    
7.4.202514:59:00                 240.000 13,75                   3.300.000    
7.4.202515:02:51             2.000.000 13,8                 27.600.000    
7.4.202515:19:38             1.000.000 13,8                 13.800.000    
8.4.202510:13:57             2.000.000 13,925                 27.850.000    
8.4.202511:21:04             1.000.000 13,8                 13.800.000    
8.4.202513:59:55             2.000.000 13,8                 27.600.000    
9.4.202509:33:25                 490.000 13,3                   6.517.000    
9.4.202509:33:29                 510.000 13,3                   6.783.000    
9.4.202509:54:29             1.000.000 13,15                 13.150.000    
9.4.202511:10:33                 500.000 12,85                   6.425.000    
9.4.202511:10:39                 500.000 12,85                   6.425.000    
9.4.202511:25:25                 500.000 12,7                   6.350.000    
9.4.202515:04:20             3.500.000 12,9                 45.150.000    
10.4.202512:02:35             1.000.000 13,4                 13.400.000    
10.4.202513:48:10             1.000.000 13,25                 13.250.000    
10.4.202513:51:58             1.000.000 13,2                 13.200.000    
10.4.202513:56:23             2.000.000 13,2                 26.400.000    
11.4.202513:16:18             3.000.000 13,35                 40.050.000    
11.4.202514:30:33             4.000.000 13,45                 53.800.000    
Total 30,240,000 406,325,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 100,887,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 2,179% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 1,647,281,231. Post these transactions Kvika holds 71,707,963 of own shares which corresponds to 1,548% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is