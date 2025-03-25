Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.03.2025 16:30:00

Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme

Kvika Bank Registered Shs
20.40 ISK 1.49%
In week 12 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 3,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 59,550,000. See further details below:

DateTimeNo. of shares purchasedShare price (rate)Purchase price
18.3.202511:46:293,000,000 19.8559,550,000    
Total 3,000,000 59,550,000

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 27 February 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024.

Kvika has now purchased a total of 30,147,962 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.638% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 601,206,231. Post these transactions Kvika holds 92,041,303 of own shares which corresponds to 1.949% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK.

The buyback programme is in effect from 27 February 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time. The duration of the buyback programme is, however, contingent on the authorisation for buyback being extended at the bank's annual general meeting on March 26th.

The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations. ir@kvika.is


