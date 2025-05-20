|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
21.05.2025 00:04:03
Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $257 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.70 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $1.31 billion from $1.22 billion last year.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $257 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.31 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.305-$1.325 Bln
