21.05.2025 00:04:03

Keysight Technologies, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

Keysight Technologies
143.63 CHF 10.04%
(RTTNews) - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $257 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $126 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Keysight Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $1.31 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $257 Mln. vs. $126 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.49 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.31 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.63 to $1.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.305-$1.325 Bln