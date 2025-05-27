Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.05.2025 13:01:30

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Golar LNG Limited (Ticker: GLNG)

Golar LNG LtdShs
Reference is made to the first quarter 2025 report released on May 27, 2025. Golar LNG Limited ("Golar”), Nasdaq ticker: GLNG, has declared a total dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on or around June 10, 2025.  The record date will be June 3, 2025. 
Due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation ("CSDR”), please note the information below on the payment date for the small number of Golar shares registered in Norway’s central securities depository ("VPS”):

  • Dividend amount: $0.25 per share
  • Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed in NOK
  • Last day including right: May 30, 2025
  • Ex-date: June 2, 2025
  • Record date: June 3, 2025
  • Payment date: On or about June 10, 2025. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered in the VPS will be distributed on or about June 12, 2025.

Golar LNG Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
May 27, 2025

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act