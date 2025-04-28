Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

28.04.2025 14:00:00

JDE Peet’s share buyback periodic update April 28, 2025

JDE Peet's B.V. Bearer and Registered Shs
21.16 EUR 1.44%
PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, April 28, 2025

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company, today announced that it has repurchased 34,549 shares in the period from April 21, 2025 up to and including April 25, 2025.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 20.88 per share for a total consideration of EUR 0.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on March 3, 2025.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 3,556,163 ordinary shares for a total consideration of EUR 66.1 million. More details on the progress of the buyback programme are available here.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(3) of the EU Regulation 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programmes. 

Enquiries

Media
Khaled Rabbani
+31 20 558 1735
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 6 1594 4569
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,400 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 markets, with a portfolio of over 50 brands including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2024, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 8.8 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 21,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.jdepeets.com.

