Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’962 0.4%  SPI 16’703 0.6%  Dow 44’484 0.5%  DAX 24’371 1.5%  Euro 0.9323 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’377 1.5%  Gold 3’339 -0.2%  Bitcoin 96’908 1.9%  Dollar 0.8043 0.4%  Öl 69.6 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Richemont21048333UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422
Top News
NVIDIA bekommt Konkurrenz: Groq startet Europa-Offensive - Milliardenbewertung im Visier
Dividendenstars im Dow Jones: Diese 3 Aktien lohnen sich besonders
Netflix-Aktie dennoch leichter: Netflix-Zahlen schlagen Erwartungen
Meta-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Meta schliesst Vergleich im Skandal um Cambridge Analytica
Neuer Börsenstar? Die Performance der Circle-Aktie seit dem IPO
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.07.2025 01:17:36

Japan Bourse May Add To Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 360 points or 0.9 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 39,900-point plateau and it may see additional support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with oil, technology and financial shares likely to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financials and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 237.79 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 39,901.19 after trading between 39,370.43 and 39,910.96.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor retreated 1.21 percent, while Mazda Motor tumbled 1.91 percent, Toyota Motor added 0.44 percent, Honda Motor shed 0.57 percent, Softbank Group rallied 2.34 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial perked 0.08 percent, Mizuho Financial climbed 1.06 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial rose 0.33 percent, Mitsubishi Electric fell 0.29 percent, Sony Group soared 2.63 percent, Panasonic Holdings advanced 0.87 percent and Hitachi improved 0.79 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened solidly in the green on Thursday and extended their gains throughout the day.

The Dow jumped 229.71 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 44,484.49, while the NASDAQ rallied 155.16 points or 0.75 percent to close at a record 20,855.65 and the S&P 500 gained 33.66 points or 0.54 percent to end at 6,297.36, also a record.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing retail sales rebounded by much more than expected in the month of June.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly dipped to a three-month low last month, while import prices in the U.S. inched up less than expected in June.

Crude oil prices increased on Thursday as fresh tension brewing in the Middle East generated demand, while a drop in U.S. inventories was seen as reflecting robust summer demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery surged $1.16 to settle at $67.54 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will see June data for national consumer prices later this morning; in May, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.7 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer ⁨@TimSchaeferMedia⁩ warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.

Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.07.25 Logo WHS ASML im Fokus: Neues EUV-System & Kurseinbruch. Chance oder Warnsignal?
17.07.25 Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Versorger – Unter Strom/Tesla – Im Ladevorgang
17.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
17.07.25 Zahlen von Novartis und ABB voraus
17.07.25 Marktüberblick: Gerresheimer nachbörslich unter Druck
16.07.25 Anspannung im Kupfermarkt
15.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Roche, Sandoz
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’433.55 19.93 BKFSAU
Short 12’687.37 13.82 BR1SRU
Short 13’178.59 8.89 UBSIIU
SMI-Kurs: 11’961.87 17.07.2025 17:31:12
Long 11’435.22 18.98 BO0SVU
Long 11’172.95 13.43 B45S7U
Long 10’678.71 8.66 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie rutsch ab: Novartis wächst weiter kräftig und hebt Ausblick erneut an - Neuer CFO
ABB-Aktie schiesst hoch: ABB mit starkem Quartal -- Auftragseingang zieht deutlich an
D-Wave Quantum und IonQ im Aufwind: Texas-Gesetz könnte Quanten-Aktien weiter beflügeln
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT verzeichnen Kursgewinne - Marktausblick für den Rüstungssektor bleibt positiv
Swatch-Aktie dennoch deutlich in Grün: Swatch Group mit massivem Gewinneinbruch
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
Lucid-Aktie +36 %: Lucid, Nuro und Uber schliessen Kooperation bei autonomen Robotaxis - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
DocMorris-Aktie springt hoch: DocMorris gewährt deutschen Kunden wieder Bargeldbonus
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt kräftig: D-Wave Quantum erhält Kaufempfehlung von Jim Cramer
Aktien von Volatus, Clara Tech & DroneShield: Diese Auslandstitel gewinnen bei europäischen Investoren an Beliebtheit

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}