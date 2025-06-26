Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the “Company”) announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate of Serco Group plc. The appointment will take effect on 1 August 2025.

This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules.

Tim O’Gorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025