26.06.2025 11:30:05

Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration

26-Jun-2025 / 10:30 GMT/BST

 

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.9(2)R, Halfords Group Plc (the “Company”) announces that Keith Williams, Chair of Halfords Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director and Chair designate of Serco Group plc. The appointment will take effect on 1 August 2025.

This announcement is made in compliance with the UK Listing Rules.

Tim O’Gorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 394105
EQS News ID: 2161158

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service