20.03.2025 19:40:50

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.33 EUR 1.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-March-2025 / 18:40 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 March 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase:

20 March 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

48,162

Highest price paid per share:

112.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

112.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.5000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,606,332 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,606,332) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.5000p

48,162

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

937

112.50

08:49:35

00328585574TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

08:49:35

00328585573TRLO1

XLON

971

112.50

09:24:35

00328626969TRLO1

XLON

3500

112.50

09:24:35

00328626962TRLO1

XLON

500

112.50

09:24:35

00328626963TRLO1

XLON

1300

112.50

09:24:35

00328626964TRLO1

XLON

643

112.50

09:24:35

00328626965TRLO1

XLON

1300

112.50

09:24:35

00328626966TRLO1

XLON

643

112.50

09:24:35

00328626967TRLO1

XLON

114

112.50

09:24:36

00328626980TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

09:24:58

00328627460TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

09:34:29

00328639245TRLO1

XLON

46

112.50

09:48:29

00328656636TRLO1

XLON

1496

112.50

09:50:54

00328659738TRLO1

XLON

1391

112.50

10:09:40

00328670063TRLO1

XLON

212

112.50

10:09:40

00328670064TRLO1

XLON

855

112.50

10:09:40

00328670065TRLO1

XLON

1603

112.50

10:09:40

00328670066TRLO1

XLON

919

112.50

13:16:14

00328675521TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

13:16:14

00328675516TRLO1

XLON

2271

112.50

13:16:14

00328675517TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

13:16:14

00328675518TRLO1

XLON

3205

112.50

13:16:14

00328675519TRLO1

XLON

4000

112.50

13:16:14

00328675520TRLO1

XLON

2256

112.50

13:16:14

00328675522TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 379690
EQS News ID: 2104068

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

