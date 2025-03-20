Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 March 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024:

Date of purchase: 20 March 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 48,162 Highest price paid per share: 112.50p Lowest price paid per share: 112.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.5000p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 318,606,332 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (318,606,332) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 112.5000p 48,162

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 937 112.50 08:49:35 00328585574TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 08:49:35 00328585573TRLO1 XLON 971 112.50 09:24:35 00328626969TRLO1 XLON 3500 112.50 09:24:35 00328626962TRLO1 XLON 500 112.50 09:24:35 00328626963TRLO1 XLON 1300 112.50 09:24:35 00328626964TRLO1 XLON 643 112.50 09:24:35 00328626965TRLO1 XLON 1300 112.50 09:24:35 00328626966TRLO1 XLON 643 112.50 09:24:35 00328626967TRLO1 XLON 114 112.50 09:24:36 00328626980TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 09:24:58 00328627460TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 09:34:29 00328639245TRLO1 XLON 46 112.50 09:48:29 00328656636TRLO1 XLON 1496 112.50 09:50:54 00328659738TRLO1 XLON 1391 112.50 10:09:40 00328670063TRLO1 XLON 212 112.50 10:09:40 00328670064TRLO1 XLON 855 112.50 10:09:40 00328670065TRLO1 XLON 1603 112.50 10:09:40 00328670066TRLO1 XLON 919 112.50 13:16:14 00328675521TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675516TRLO1 XLON 2271 112.50 13:16:14 00328675517TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675518TRLO1 XLON 3205 112.50 13:16:14 00328675519TRLO1 XLON 4000 112.50 13:16:14 00328675520TRLO1 XLON 2256 112.50 13:16:14 00328675522TRLO1 XLON

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse